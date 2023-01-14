South Canterbury olive oil success story was 20 years in the making and now the owners are selling for a well-deserved break

Alan and Anita Blakemore of Longview Olive Oil in Pleasant Point have won several awards for their olive oil, but they are now selling up.

A South Canterbury couple who produce some of New Zealand’s best olive oil are now putting their feet up after more than 20 years of perfecting their craft.

Alan and Anita Blakemore started their Longview Olive Oil journey around 2000 when they planted 100 olive trees on their arable farm in the Opihi Valley, later buying a further 10 hectares of land in nearby Pleasant Point in 2001, and planting the first 200 trees on that property in 2002.

It took about six years before the first harvest, and the olives were pressed off-site near Christchurch.

They only produced a small amount of oil from the first harvest, but the Blakemores knew they had something special in the groves they had planted.

“We sampled the oil, and we thought the oil tasted pretty good, with the flavour, so we doubled the size of the grove. And ended up with 400 trees,” Alan said.

Produce has been increasing during the years as the grove has aged and has created a good amount of olive oil for regulars.

“Quantity has been getting more each year since 2008. We are producing upwards of 450-480 litres at the moment.

“That is a lot of oil to sell in 250 or 500 millilitre bottles.”

Although the olives are pressed offsite, they have a licence from the Ministry for Primary Industries and the Timaru District Council which allows them to bottle and label the product in their home kitchen.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Alan and Anita Blakemore in their olive grove.

The olives are harvested mid-winter, and air currents across the grove, which is strategically planted on a northwest slope, stops frost from settling.

Olive growers around the country harvest at different times, he said.

The Blakemores said they are “well passed retirement age” and decided it felt like the right time to pass on the reigns on, so they could enjoy the next stage of life, and the new owners take over in March.

“There is no reason why the new owners won't produce the same quality of oil that we are,” Alan said.

“It is time for us to retire properly,” Anita said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Alan and Anita Blakemore’s olive grove on Longview Road where they produce Longview Olive Oil.

The plan is to hopefully stay in South Canterbury.

They have been entering Longview Olive Oil in the Olive Oil NZ awards for the past four years, taking out two golds and two silvers.

“It is very consistent, and it is a very good oil, we get good comments from the judges, and customers,” he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Alan and Anita Blakemore have been creating Olive Oil for nearly 20 years.

The Blakemores said entering the Olive Oil NZ awards is good, so they know how their oil “stacks up” with other groves in New Zealand.

“To get a gold or a silver or even a bronze medal does actually help to sell the oil, because people know it is being judged as a good oil,” Anita said.

“New Zealand olive oils are actually better than imported olive oils, and people are starting to recognise that.”

Anita said that after the first Covid-19 lockdown in New Zealand, more people were looking at where their food came from.

“People were really interested in knowing where their food came from and getting good quality food, she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Alan Blakemore, of Longview Olive Oil, with the recent batch of olive oil.

“And of course being grown in New Zealand it is not being imported and so the carbon footprint is pretty low.”

Alan said it is great to look back at where they started, and to see where they are now, spending the last few months with their groves.

“And as far as we are concerned, producing a good olive oil, in South Canterbury, which we are really the only ones that are regularly producing it, there has been some other grove producing occasionally,” he said.

“It is really quite satisfying to think that we started something in 2002, when we planted the first few trees, to what we are producing now.”