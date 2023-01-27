Fairlie memorial unveiled for Hamilton Jet inventor Sir Bill Hamilton

Fairlie has its memorial to Sir Bill Hamilton following a low-key unveiling of a brass plaque in the South Canterbury town on Wednesday.

The “unofficial” unveiling of the plaque on a large rock in the Fairlie Museum carpark “looks fantastic” according to the man who led the project, former resident Gavin Marriott.

“It will help highlight to the people of Fairlie and others all around the world about his achievements,” Marriott said.

“His life is not just about the jet boat unit he invented, and the plaque tells much of that story.”

Supplied Sir Bill Hamilton who invented the waterjet.

The rock on which the plaque is sited was gifted by Mt Dobson Skifield owner Peter Foote and a donation from a person who wishes to remain anonymous, plus other private donors had raised the $3000 necessary.

“It is quite a flash plaque.”

Marriott said another boost to Hamilton’s memory was a future plan for a special Sir Bill Hamilton display room in the Fairlie Musuem.

“That is a work in progress.

“And we thank the Fairlie Museum for suggesting their land be the place for the rock and plaque and the new Bill Hamilton display.”

SUPPLIED The plaque honouring Sir Bill Hamilton in Fairlie.

Marriott’s initial plan was to have Hamilton immortalised with statue, but there was no enough support to raise the $45,000 needed.

“Even though the statue couldn't gain the funds, we have enlightened the Fairlie people about their world famous son.”

Charles William Feilden Hamilton grew up at Ashwick Station which is across Ōpihi River from Kimbell between Burkes Pass and Fairlie. The self-taught engineer purchased Irishman Creek Station, also in the Mackenzie district in 1921, where he designed, made and tested boats with a waterjet.

He received a knighthood in 1974 for his valuable services to manufacturing and died in 1978. He and his wife, Lady Peggy, are buried near Fairlie in the Burke’s Pass cemetery.