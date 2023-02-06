Timaru's Seaside Festival sparkles in Caroline Bay sunshine

Timaru's Seaside Festival 'big dig" on Caroline Bay provided plenty of entertainment for onlookers as children hunted for ice cream sticks buried in the sand so they could claim prizes.

Organisers of Timaru’s hugely successful Seaside Festival are already working on how they can improve the 2024 version.

The five-day festival at Caroline Bay has been blessed with stunning weather for 2022 after the inaugural event in 2021 was hit by rain and Covid-19 restrictions.

Simon Carter, event spokesman and an organiser, says they feel “very, very fortunate” with the weather.

“We are already working on what we can deliver next year.

“We want to build on it.”

Carter said the free element of the event was important to them meaning there were “no real barriers” to attending.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Alive Vibrant Timaru held a street art workshop near the Piazza as part of the town's Seaside Festival.

“Other than the inflatables and the Caroline Bay Association rides, it was all free.”

Carter said there were at least 400 people “in and around the beach dig”, while more than 600 attended the two outdoor movies on Saturday evening.

“Throughout it all there were people walked through the park all the time.

“And then Monday’s kite day has just been exceptional.”

Carter said one aspect they would look at was improving the connection between some zones like the sand sculpturing and “wonderful Bay Spray”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The crowd that turned up for the outdoor movies being played as part of the Seaside Festival.

“Those events were great, and we will look to continue and build on that.

“I’m just really stoked with how it has been received.

“There was a large number of passengers from the visiting cruise ship there on Sunday and others I spoke to had travelled to Timaru for the festival and had decided to stay for the rest of the weekend.”

A highlight for Carter was Saturday’s beach dig with three grids set up for different age groups – 6-9 years, 10-12 years and 13 and older.

“Prizes donated from a wonderful number of businesses here in South Canterbury.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Mila Cummings, 2, gets a ride on Adam Cummings during the Seaside Festival’s Big Dig at Caroline Bay, Timaru.

“There were about 100 prizes buried in the sand with those hunting prizes needing to find ice cream sticks.

“Once they were found, the children took them up to the prize table where they can collect a prize.

"It was just one of plenty of things on at the bay at the weekend."

Sand sculptor Asheley Elizabeth, from Christchurch, said her work was all about the different Seaside Festival themes.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Sand sculptor Asheley Elizabeth at work during the Seaside Festival at Caroline Bay, Timaru.

Work on the sculpture began with half-day of preparations on Friday, followed by full days on Saturday and Sunday before finishing mid-afternoon Monday.

“Caroline Bay is humming right now. It is lovely to see a wide, open space like this so close to the sea.

“And it has been lovely to get a lot of repeat support.”

Elizabeth said the sculpture was “pretty solid” and could last up to a couple of weeks, but that was weather dependant.