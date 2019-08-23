Crews fighting house fire in Twizel, Canterbury

The house fire happened on Mackenzie Drive, near Rata Rd, in Twizel on Friday afternoon. (File photo)

Fire crews raced to a house fire in the small Canterbury town of Twizel as they saw the home burn from the station.

Crews were called about 3.40pm on Friday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Andrew Norris said.

Fire crews saw the fire from the station and drove to the house on Mackenzie Drive, near Rata Rd, to fight the flames.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Two fire crews are battling a house fire in Twizel. (File photo)

Two fire engines, one each from Twizel and Omarama, fought the fire along with a tanker from Twizel.

READ MORE:

* Fire, police investigate blaze in Fairfield home

* West Coast house fire endangers petrol station

* West Coast house fire treated as suspicious

The cause was yet to be determined.

Although people lived in the house, they were not home at the time.

There was no threat to any other properties.