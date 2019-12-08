Rangitata Bridge to remain closed for at least next 36 hours

The Rangitata River from the air on Saturday after it burst its banks on saturday morning.

The Rangitata Bridge at State Highway 1, and the bridge at Arundel on route 72, will remain closed for at least the next 36 hours.

Work will begin this afternoon to restore the necessary north south link at Arundel, a Timaru Civil Defence statement on Sunday morning said.

"Timaru Civil Defence is prioritising the upper Rangitata bridge crossing as it will see water levels drop to a manageable level hours before the downstream bridge at State Highway 1," the statement said.

BEJON HASWELL/ STUFF The Timaru Civil Defence centre is a hive of actibity on Sunday morning following the Rangitata River flooding.

Timaru emergency operations centre controller Justin Bagust said district roading contractors were now assembling heavy machinery at the southern approach to the road to be ready as soon as the water levels subside.

"We're aware of the importance of the north south link and by prioritising this route we can hopefully have a passable solution for people as soon as possible," he said.

"It still remains a dynamic situation, and we can't give any indication of a timeline at the moment, but we'll have updates as soon as we can.

"We'd ask people to stay where they are at the moment and not to drive up to the bridge, as it will still be some time before we have any progress and we need to ensure access for heavy vehicles and supplies."

BEJON HASWELL/ STUFF Timaru Civil Defence communications manager Stephen Doran speaks to media on Sunday morning.

Further updates would be posted on social media and the council's website, he said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency system manager Pete Connors said "until the waters recede, we cannot get in to do the repairs needed".

"We have crews and machinery ready to reinstate the highway and ensure it is safe for all road users once the flood waters from the river's tributaries have been contained back into their main flow."

Bejon Haswell/ Stuff The Rangitata River Mouth is flowing fast and is taking dirt out to sea a long way off the coastline.

A state of emergency was declared in the Timaru District on Saturday following significant rainfall that led to widespread flooding and slips, considered a one in 20 year event.

Residents between McLelland, Orion Rangitata Mouth roads, and Rangitata River, were also ordered to evacuate the area immediately on Saturday, those who had yet to leave were later told to stay put - and to call 111 if they felt unsafe.

Speaking to Stuff outside the Timaru District Civil Defence headquarters on Sunday morning, spokesman Stephen Doran advised commuters in the South Canterbury region to stay put.

"We think it will be at least 36 hours, and possibly more, until we can assess the damage of the bridges," Doran said.

"The Rangitata River is dropping, but it's happening very, very slowly, and there is still a safety risk."

The river is flowing at around 920 cumecs at the gorge recorder, falling slowly from its peak of around 2280 cumecs.

Doran said the river breaks have caused significant damage to the approach to both roads.

"We will have to wait for the water levels to drop before the damage can be properly assessed. This is likely to take some time.

"We would advise against travelling to the bridge as you will not be able to cross."

Doran said civil defence operations were now active in Timaru, Geraldine and Temuka. If the situation worsened, they were looking to call in assistance throughout Canterbury.

Mobile and internet connections were also down for several hours throughout South Canterbury.

"We had teams of people putting up posters in affected areas," Doran said.

"We're hoping that the mobile and phone services will become less sporadic over the day. We're currently in a bit of a holding pattern."

Alpine Energy has also reported power outages at Arundel, Belfield, Orton and Rangitata due to "severe weather". Power is expected to be restored by 12.30pm.

According to a warning on Environment Canterbury's website, while river flows are now dropping, overflows into those areas already flooding will continue today.

"New problems can still develop on the river as the flow recedes and flow channels within the riverbed shift around," the website says.