Multi-millionaire dollar winning Twizel Powerball ticket yet to be claimed

The small Mackenzie town of Twizel is abuzz as locals try to figure out if it is one of their own holding a multi-million dollar winning Powerball ticket.

While Saturday's night winning $17.1million Powerball First Division ticket, bought at The Market Store in Twizel, is yet to be claimed, store owner Monica Andrew told Stuff on Sunday, there was a bit of a "buzz" around the town over the win.

"People coming in are excited and want to know who it is," she said.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Twizel's The Market Store retail assistant Jane Ovenden, left, and owner Monica Andrew are proud the winning $17.1 million Powerball ticket was bought there.

She said she had no idea who the ticket holder was, or whether they were local.

On Sunday no-one had claimed the prize at her shop but she expected they would prefer to remain anonymous and may claim it elsewhere.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Twizel residents are wondering who won the $17.1 million Powerball ticket. The ticket was purchased from the town's The Market Store and drawn on Saturday.

The shop had sold second and third division tickets in the past but Andrew did not know the exact amounts they were worth.

Twizel, the largest town in the Mackenzie District, has a population of about 1280 but this increases significantly during summer when visitors flock to the town to stay in holiday homes, and camp around Lake Ruataniwha.

Lake Ruataniwha Holiday Park and Motels owner Tony Ritchie thought it was "fantastic" the winning ticket had been sold in Twizel.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The Market Store Twizel which sold the $17.1 million Powerball ticket.

"Everyone was accusing everyone of winning . . . One staff member said they couldn't come in today, but they turned up. So they must have been having me on."

His wife, Kura, bought a Lotto ticket each week but so far they had only won $1700 about 10 years ago.

The town was "buzzy" because of the win, he said.

So far no-one had been shouting rounds at the Twizel Tavern, bar staffer Sean Colenso said. But he now wished he'd bought a ticket in the draw.

Like the rest of the town he was surmising who the winner may be and had been asked by a few people if it was him. He said it was hard to pick if it was a local as it was the peak of the busy season.

"It's probably someone on holiday who doesn't need the money."

In the middle of the year a local winner would stand out, he said.

"If it was quieter it would be a case of Waking Ned Devine[a reference to an Irish film about a lottery win]."

Mackenzie District mayor Graham Smith said the Lotto win was a great end to 2019.

"Anyone who has the opportunity to live in the Mackenzie has already won Lotto," he said.

Lotto New Zealand spokesperson Marie Winfield said no-one had claimed the prize but it was an easy process when they were ready. She recommended they wrote their name and address on the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place to start with.

The winner could claim their prize at any Lotto shop but she suggested they came to Lotto's headquarters in Auckland instead.

"We recommend they come to Auckland so we can give them tips and advice on how to deal with this life-changing amount of money."

The winner would receive their money more quickly, usually overnight, if they went to Auckland, she said.