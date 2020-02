One person has died following a crash on State Highway 79 at Middle Valley in the Mackenzie. (file)

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 79 the Geraldine-Fairlie Highway at Middle Valley in the Mackenzie.

Emergency services were called to the motorcycle crash about 12.45pm on Tuesday, a release from the NZ Police said.



The rider was transported to hospital where they later died, it said.

The road was closed but reopened again at about 5.45pm on Tuesday.



The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.