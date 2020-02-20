Temuka 'may just be' luckiest Lotto store in the country

The Village Post Temuka has sold another winner Lotto ticket making it three in a row.

The excitement is palpable as the owners of Temuka's Village Post chalk up a hatrick of consecutive winning Lotto tickets.

In just seven days the store has sold three winning tickets with a combined total of $1,043,099 in prizes, prompting Lotto to say it "may just be" the luckiest store in New Zealand at the moment.

The run of luck started last Wednesday when a player who bought a ticket from the store won a second division prize of $25,648, then three days later another customer won a first division prize of $1 million. Then in Wednesday night's draw the third winner with the winning second division Temuka ticket of $17,451.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Temuka's Village Post has sold three winning Lotto tickets in eight days.

"We're excited that's three in a row . . .we are waiting for the big one on Saturday," Village Post shop co-owner Felix Leo said.

The $30 million powerball jackpot failed to be won on Wednesday so will balloon to $35 million in Saturday's draw.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Village Post Temuka owners Mary Felix, left, and Felix Leo are excited they have sold three major winning Lotto tickets in just over a week.

On top of all this a smaller win of a 3rd division ticket of $1388 was also bought at the store last Wednesday and claimed by a Temuka woman on Friday.

None of the bigger winners had come forward, Leo said.

It was post shop co-owner Mary Felix who found out on Thursday morning they had sold a third big winning ticket. She said with all the fuss she had not had time to check her own ticket from Wednesday's draw.

She estimated the recent good luck the store had experienced bumped up customer numbers three fold, many from out of town.

Temuka's Jenna Howard won $23 on a ticket she purchased on Wednesday and put her winnings straight back into a ticket for this Saturday's draw.

"I'm hoping to win something," she told Stuff.

Another Temuka resident Paul O'Connell, an occasional Lotto player, said he was not going to buy a ticket as he thought "all the good luck's been".

The Leos have owned the shop for a year after moving south from Auckland and celebrated that anniversary on Tuesday.

Lotto New Zealand head of communications and corporate social responsibility Marie Winfield said the trifecta of winners was "amazing" and the last time one store sold three consecutive big winning tickets was in November 2013 at Kaiapoi New World.

"Temuka must be buzzing with excitement, the store may just be the luckiest in New Zealand at the moment. With $35 million up for grabs on Saturday – can they make it four in a row?"

She said the South Island had been a goldmine of Lotto luck this year with large wins in Alexandra, Christchurch Wanaka, Tuatapere and now Temuka.

"Players who bought their ticket from Village Post Temuka for the last three draws should write their name on the back of the ticket and check them in-store, on MyLotto or through the Lotto NZ App," Winfield said.