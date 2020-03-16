New vicar for Timaru's St Mary's Church

Timaru's St Mary's Church Reverend Ben Randall seen at the Christ Church Transitional Cathedral behind the eagle lecturn which was recovered from the original Cathedral in the Square following the Canterbury earthquakes.

A new vicar will be welcomed to Timaru's St Mary's Church at the end of the week and will be one of the youngest to take up the position.

Former minister Reverend John Shoaf left the church in April 2019, with Rev Heather Robertson filling in since then.

At 35, Reverend Ben Randall, one of the youngest clergy men to take up the position, has been working at the Christ Church Transitional Cathedral since 2016 first as an assistant curate and in the past two years as assistant priest. That job was for up to four years so when the role came up at St Mary's he jumped at it.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF St Mary's Church vicar's warden Murray Gibson lights a candle. (file photo)

"It felt like the right time. I'm really excited to connect with the community. It's incredibly special to come alongside people and walk through life with them and support them."

Randall grew up in Christchurch and as a four-year-old told his aunty he thought God must be an ambulance driver because he looked down and helped people.

As a teenager he drifted away from the church and decided to be a teacher studying classical studies at Canterbury University. A death in the family upset his plans to attend teacher's college.

Different jobs ensued from a dementia caregiver to installing software.

After returning to church in his early 20s, he said he was sitting in his parish church at the age of 25 when he felt "a call from God".

"All of a sudden a certainty came over me of the knowledge I was going to turn my life and serve God."

At this stage he was unclear if that was teaching or social work. After a year and all obstacles blown away he realised his future was to be in the priesthood.

A Bachelor of Theology and Diploma in Anglican studies followed.

He has never spent a significant time in Timaru before but said he was looking forward to building relationships in the parish and wider community. Coming from a large extended family he was not daunted by the older age bracket in the region.

"I wouldn't be who I am without the great gifts older people brought into my life. There's a huge richness in the older members of the community. The church needs to embrace people at every age, they all have something to offer."

St Mary's Church vicar's warden Murray Gibson said he was looking forward to Randall starting. Though he was young, he was not the youngest vicar, another St Mary's vicar, Henry Harper, was in his 20s in 1880 when he took up the role.

"He's [Randall] got energy," Gibson said.

Because the position required a lot of civic services, Gibson thought he would be great for the job.

Gibson said he was grateful to Rev Robertson a parishioner "who took over the reins", and priest in charge and Arch Deacon Rev Indrea​ Alexander for filling in the gap.

The new vicar arrives on Wednesday and will be inducted into the church at a Friday evening service.