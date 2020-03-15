Solar powered bright green Elf carries life saving equipment

Todd Mudie Group administration manager Ben Millington, left, with group general manager Tig Payne and the solar powered Elf e-tricycle and defibrillator which are available for use by community groups.

An unusual bright-green solar and pedal-powered hybrid tricycle-car now on offer to South Canterbury community groups comes complete with an onboard defibrillator.

ASB branch manager Kim Reid who was in the aptly named "Elf" for the final leg of a charity fundraiser on March 7 said the Todd Mudie Group -owned vehicle was "a lot of fun".

She rode it from Washdyke to Timaru at the end of the 160 kilometre baton relay to raise funds for St John. So far $11,000 has been raised.

Supplied ASB branch manager Kim Reid completes the last section of the 160km Twizel to Timaru baton relay in the Elf hybrid tricycle-car.

"It (Elf) was something different," Reid said.

READ MORE: Timaru business offers free use of defibrillator

The Elf is a covered tricycle so does not need to be registered. It has solar panels on its roof, a comfortable seat, boot, shelf space and pedals. It has handlebars with back and front brakes, a horn, illuminated brake lights and indicators, and LED head lights but does not have windscreen wipers or doors.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Todd Mudie Group group administration manager Ben Millington, left, sits in the solar powered Elf tricycle holding a defibrillator with group general manager Tig Payne.

The single speed hybrid has a lithium ion battery which lasts 77 kilometres before needing a recharge and travels comfortably at a speed of about 30 kilometres per hour.

The vehicle retails at about $7000 and was bought in February as part of TMG's community engagement project. It has been lent out a couple of times along with a Automated External Defibrillator (AED) which has been available to sports and community groups since the end of last year. The defibrillator can be used to restore a normal heartbeat with an electric pulse to the heart and can save the life of someone suffering a cardiac arrest.

TMG's administration manager Ben Millington said the hybrid was like a tuk-tuk to ride and received a lot of interest from motorists who gave it "strange looks".

"It's comfy and easy to ride. It's surprisingly quick on the road."

TMG's general manager Tig Payne described it as " pretty cool".

He said the staff members were going to name it but decided Elf was the perfect moniker for the little green trike-car.