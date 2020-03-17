Man breaks both legs in attempt to get into Timaru nightclub

A Timaru man who broke both his legs when he fell from a wall at a Timaru nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning had been kicked out by staff and was trying get back in when he fell, Police say.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested, of Timaru, said the 24-year-old man broke both his legs when he fell from an exterior wall of the Factory Bar and Nightclub between 12.30am and 1.10am on Sunday.

Quested said the man had been ejected from the nightclub by staff and then climbed an exterior wall in an attempt to get back inside.

The man was taken to Timaru Hospital for treatment following the fall and had not been arrested, he said.

The incident was also attended by St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews.