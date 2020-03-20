Reading Grannies' first session at Bluestone School

Reading Grannies at their first session sharing books with Bluestone School pupils on Tuesday. Pictured at front, from left, Jo Gregan, Zita Waldron and Marian Sawers. Back, from left, Matthew Beck, 7, Eva Evans, 7 and Preston Hale, 7.

A Waimate dairy farmer has harnessed a great unused resource in the community and started the first of what is hoped to be many 'pods' of Reading Grannies.

​John Gregan was having a discussion with his retired mother a few months ago about the voluntary work she did, when he had the idea of getting a group of her friends together to read to children at schools.

Gregan said the idea was endorsed by his fellow Waimate Rotary Club youth committee members and the initiative was born.

"Retired people are a great community resource ... (they) are often talented ex-professionals with some feeling they are a burden and feeling they are no longer contributing," he said.

Launched on Tuesday at Bluestone School, the initiative will now be put on hold due to concerns about the coronavirus Covid-19.

He wrote to six primary schools in Timaru outlining the concept of the 'pod' of Reading Grannies but only received one response from Bluestone principal Ian Poulter.

Poulter said he thought it was great to have the grannies at the school as some children had less opportunity to read at home than others.

The group comprising his mum Jo Gregan and her friends Zita Waldron and Marian Sawers completed their first session at the school on Tuesday morning.

Each granny shared books one-on-one with a year 3 or year 4 pupil. The pupils chose the books and took turns reading them with their assigned granny.

"It's as simple for schools as possible," he said.

Jo Gregan said it was a privilege to be part of the initiativeand the book her pupil chose to read had been about ghosts.

"During the story we had to look for ghosts. He was quick, I couldn't see half of them," she said.

When she asked how he was finding it during the session, he gave her the thumbs up indicating he was enjoying the experience, she said.

School librarian Gillian Ross said the concept was a "lovely idea" and had worked really well.

Ross said the children benefited from the individual attention and the extra reading.

"It's all about sharing books."

The Reading Grannies will have a pool of about eight women so there will always be at least three available for each weekly session.

There is no cost attached to the Reading Grannies activities as they are all volunteers, the next step is to get a pod together for Waimate schools Gregan said.