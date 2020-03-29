South Canterbury retailers remaining open through lockdown

During the Covid-19 alert level 4 nationwide lockdown you will only be able to purchase grocery items and fuel from businesses deemed to be providing an essential service. We've compiled a region-wide list to make life easier for those of us living in the Timaru, Waimate and Mackenzie districts.

The following businesses are open, some with altered trading hours:

SUPERMARKETS

Timaru

Countdown Timaru, 8am-8pm

Countdown Church St, 8am-8pm

New World, 7am-9pm

Pak 'n' Save, 7am-9pm

Temuka

New World, 8am-7pm

Pleasant Point

Four Square, 8am-5pm

Geraldine

Fresh Choice, 7am-8pm

Waimate

New World, 9am-1pm, 3pm-7pm

Tekapo

Four Square, 8am-6pm

Twizel

Four Square, 8am-8pm

Fairlie

Four Square, 8am-7pm

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Waimate New World is open with reduced hours.

DAIRIES

Timaru

Elizabeth St Dairy, 10am-5pm

Grant's Food Centre and Dairy, 9am-4pm

Otipua Food Market, 10am-5pm

Night 'n' Day Parkside, 7am-9pm

Night 'n' Day Washdyke, 7am-9pm

Mountain View Dairy, 7am-9pm

Wai-iti Food Market, 7am-9pm

Timaru Discounter on North St, 8am-8pm

Temuka

Night 'n' Day Temuka, 7am-9pm

Vip's Mini Mart & Burger Bar, 8am-5pm

Temuka On the Spot, 9am-7pm

Pleasant Point

Pleasant Point Dairy, 7am-6pm

Geraldine

Raukapuka Store - On The Spot, 6am-9pm

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Elizabeth Street Dairy owner Charlie Makwana will continue to open his shop daily.

SERVICE STATIONS

Timaru

Z Caroline Bay, open 24 hours for fuel only

Z Stafford, 8am-6pm

Caltex King Street and Washdyke, 5am-6pm weekdays and 8am-12pm weekends

All BP stations remain open

Highfield BP, 8am-6pm

NPD Timaru, open 24 hours for fuel only

Temuka

Z Temuka, 6am-10pm

GAS Temuka, 9am-3pm weekdays, 9am-2pm weekends with fuel available 24 hours

Pleasant Point

NPD, 7.30am-5pm weekdays and closed weekends

Challenge Pleasant Point, 8am-6pm weekdays and 8am-4pm weekends

Geraldine

Z Geraldine, 6am-11pm

Winchester

Challenge Winchester, 8am-6pm weekdays and closed weekends

Waimate

RD Petroleum, 8am-7pm

Makikihi

Makikihi Motors NPD, 8am-6pm weekdays and 9am-4pm weekends with fuel available 24 hours

Tekapo

Challenge Tekapo, 9am-noon

Twizel

Mobil, 8am-7pm

Fairlie

BP Fairlie, 7am-9pm

Caltex Fairlie, 6am-9pm Monday to Saturday and 7am-9pm Sunday

BANKS

Timaru

Westpac Stafford St, 10am-1pm Wednesday

ASB, 10am-2pm Tuesday

ANZ, 9am-noon Wednesday

SBS Bank, 10am-2pm Thursday

Kiwibank on Strathallan St, 10am-1pm Wednesday

Twizel

ANZ, 9am-noon on Wednesday

PHARMACIES

Timaru

Unichem Highfield Mall Pharmacy, 9am-12.30pm and 1-6pm weekdays and 9am-12.30pm and 1-4pm Saturday

Ashbury, 9am-6pm

Unichem on Stafford St, 9am-5.30pm weekdays and closed weekends

Dee St, 9am-5.30pm weekdays and 9am-noon Saturday

Marchwiel, 9am-5.30pm weekdays and closed weekends

Roberts, 8am-5.30pm weekdays and 9.30am-noon Saturday

Moyles, 8.30am-12.30pm and 1-5pm weekdays

Temuka

Temuka, 10am-1pm and 2.15-5.30pm weekdays

Geraldine

Geraldine, 9am-5.30pm weekdays and 9.30am-1.30pm Saturday

Waimate

Waimate, 8.30am-noon and 12.30-5.30pm weekdays

Twizel

Mackenzie, 10am-1pm and 1.45-5pm weekdays

POST SHOPS are closed.

* If you are open and not on our list please let us know via editor@timaruherald.co.nz