South Canterbury retailers remaining open through lockdown
During the Covid-19 alert level 4 nationwide lockdown you will only be able to purchase grocery items and fuel from businesses deemed to be providing an essential service. We've compiled a region-wide list to make life easier for those of us living in the Timaru, Waimate and Mackenzie districts.
The following businesses are open, some with altered trading hours:
SUPERMARKETS
Timaru
Countdown Timaru, 8am-8pm
Countdown Church St, 8am-8pm
New World, 7am-9pm
Pak 'n' Save, 7am-9pm
Temuka
New World, 8am-7pm
Pleasant Point
Four Square, 8am-5pm
Geraldine
Fresh Choice, 7am-8pm
Waimate
New World, 9am-1pm, 3pm-7pm
Tekapo
Four Square, 8am-6pm
Twizel
Four Square, 8am-8pm
Fairlie
Four Square, 8am-7pm
DAIRIES
Timaru
Elizabeth St Dairy, 10am-5pm
Grant's Food Centre and Dairy, 9am-4pm
Otipua Food Market, 10am-5pm
Night 'n' Day Parkside, 7am-9pm
Night 'n' Day Washdyke, 7am-9pm
Mountain View Dairy, 7am-9pm
Wai-iti Food Market, 7am-9pm
Timaru Discounter on North St, 8am-8pm
Temuka
Night 'n' Day Temuka, 7am-9pm
Vip's Mini Mart & Burger Bar, 8am-5pm
Temuka On the Spot, 9am-7pm
Pleasant Point
Pleasant Point Dairy, 7am-6pm
Geraldine
Raukapuka Store - On The Spot, 6am-9pm
SERVICE STATIONS
Timaru
Z Caroline Bay, open 24 hours for fuel only
Z Stafford, 8am-6pm
Caltex King Street and Washdyke, 5am-6pm weekdays and 8am-12pm weekends
All BP stations remain open
Highfield BP, 8am-6pm
NPD Timaru, open 24 hours for fuel only
Temuka
Z Temuka, 6am-10pm
GAS Temuka, 9am-3pm weekdays, 9am-2pm weekends with fuel available 24 hours
Pleasant Point
NPD, 7.30am-5pm weekdays and closed weekends
Challenge Pleasant Point, 8am-6pm weekdays and 8am-4pm weekends
Geraldine
Z Geraldine, 6am-11pm
Winchester
Challenge Winchester, 8am-6pm weekdays and closed weekends
Waimate
RD Petroleum, 8am-7pm
Makikihi
Makikihi Motors NPD, 8am-6pm weekdays and 9am-4pm weekends with fuel available 24 hours
Tekapo
Challenge Tekapo, 9am-noon
Twizel
Mobil, 8am-7pm
Fairlie
BP Fairlie, 7am-9pm
Caltex Fairlie, 6am-9pm Monday to Saturday and 7am-9pm Sunday
BANKS
Timaru
Westpac Stafford St, 10am-1pm Wednesday
ASB, 10am-2pm Tuesday
ANZ, 9am-noon Wednesday
SBS Bank, 10am-2pm Thursday
Kiwibank on Strathallan St, 10am-1pm Wednesday
Twizel
ANZ, 9am-noon on Wednesday
PHARMACIES
Timaru
Unichem Highfield Mall Pharmacy, 9am-12.30pm and 1-6pm weekdays and 9am-12.30pm and 1-4pm Saturday
Ashbury, 9am-6pm
Unichem on Stafford St, 9am-5.30pm weekdays and closed weekends
Dee St, 9am-5.30pm weekdays and 9am-noon Saturday
Marchwiel, 9am-5.30pm weekdays and closed weekends
Roberts, 8am-5.30pm weekdays and 9.30am-noon Saturday
Moyles, 8.30am-12.30pm and 1-5pm weekdays
Temuka
Temuka, 10am-1pm and 2.15-5.30pm weekdays
Geraldine
Geraldine, 9am-5.30pm weekdays and 9.30am-1.30pm Saturday
Waimate
Waimate, 8.30am-noon and 12.30-5.30pm weekdays
Twizel
Mackenzie, 10am-1pm and 1.45-5pm weekdays
POST SHOPS are closed.
* If you are open and not on our list please let us know via editor@timaruherald.co.nz
