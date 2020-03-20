Timaru man sentenced to intensive supervision and community work on seven charges

Samuel Kelvin McIntyre, 31, was sentenced to 12 months' intensive supervision with judicial monitoring, 150 hours' community work, and ordered to pay $120 in reparation when he appeared.

A Timaru man gripped by a drug addiction was found with cannabis, utensils for methamphetamine, and a knife when he was caught driving a stolen car to Motueka.

Samuel Kelvin McIntyre, 31, was sentenced to 12 months' intensive supervision with judicial monitoring, 150 hours' community work, and ordered to pay $120 in reparation when he appeared before Judge Stephen O'Driscoll in the Timaru District Court on Thursday.

He had pleaded guilty to possessing a knife, cannabis, and utensils for methamphetamine, as well as unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, giving false information to police about his identity, and theft.

McIntyre garnered the charges after being stopped by police in a $5000 red Ford Falcon north of Culverden on State Highway 7, about 12.10am on July 14, 2019.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in Christchurch on May 3. McIntyre found it abandoned on the Temuka Riverbed the day before police stopped him.

"The defendant looked extensively through the vehicle, locating the car keys under the seat and many other items," police prosecutor Sergeant Gerard Peoples said in a summary of facts presented to the court.

"Needing to get back up to Motueka, the defendant got into the vehicle and began driving north."

When questioned by police, McIntyre said he had no form of identity and gave his brother's name, date of birth, and address.

"The defendant was questioned extensively about his details but continued to provide false information to police, sticking with his brother's details," Peoples said.

"The defendant was arrested ... handcuffed and again asked by police for his real identity. He gave police his details, admitting he had provided false details of his brother."

McIntyre was searched and a large methamphetamine pipe found in his right jacket pocket, smaller pipe in the vehicle's centre console, a small knife with a seven-centimetre blade, and 12 grams of cannabis.

"The defendant admitted stealing the vehicle and in explanation, stated he needed to drive up to Motueka as his grandfather had just passed away, and didn't want to burden someone or pay for a bus."

More than four months later, about 3.30pm on November 21, McIntyre stole a pair of shoes from The Warehouse on Victoria St, Timaru.

McIntyre and his child each tried on a pair of shoes.

"He put his old shoes back on the rack.

"The defendant paid for the child's shoes but made no attempt to pay for the shoes he was wearing."

Defence lawyer Codi Lilley said McIntyre had been suffering from a drug addiction for about four years, and had attempted to kick it by taking part in a residential programme.

"He says he found the programme beneficial but what he did not focus on was what he would do once he was back in the community. He would like another opportunity."

Judge O'Driscoll said McIntyre had shown "some genuineness in wanting to rid yourself of drugs" by attending the programme.

The defendant had previously breached sentences of supervision, community work, and community detention, the judge said.

"Prison will be the starting point if you break these rules."

When Judge O'Driscoll ordered McIntyre be disqualified from driving for six months, Peoples said the defendant had been disqualified indefinitely in the Nelson District Court on January 12, 2018.

Judge O'Driscoll requested probation help the defendant work towards some sort of licence.