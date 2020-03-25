Timaru foodbanks close down for those in need but one to remain open

One foodbank in Timaru will remain open as the community goes into Covid-19 alert level 4.

While Presbyterian Support South Canterbury's Family Works' foodbank will continue to operate for existing clients and those of essential services, Foodbank Canterbury, which provides some rescued food to Timaru social agencies for food parcels, has closed its Cains Tce centre.

Timaru Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul's foodbanks will also close.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Foodbank Canterbury chief executive Dr John Milligan. (file photo)

Foodbank Canterbury chief executive Dr John Milligan said one of his staff members was in self-isolation and most of its users had closed their operations.

"Therefore in the light of this, and out of care and consideration for out staff and volunteers, as well as those we work with, we have made the tough decision to temporarily cease operations," he said.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Presbyterian Support South Canterbury chief executive Carolyn Cooper said the Family Works foodbank will remain open. (file photo)

Timaru Salvation Army Captain Andrew Bright said the church was forced to shut its foodbank as the majority of its staff were over 70 and in lockdown.

He said most of the staff were volunteers and about 95 per cent of them were over the age of 70.

Bright said the extra $25 beneficiaries were receiving as part of the Government recovery package would help balance what they missed out on from the foodbank.

People in immediate need could apply for a Work and Income food grant. Some clients chose not to go to the Government department and preferred the food banks because they had run out of allowances, he said.

St Vincent de Paul shop committee chair John O'Neill said its food bank ran from its Stafford St store and with the store closed due to lockdown, the food bank was also shut.

He said because most of committee members were aged over 70 they would be unable to deliver food parcels.

"We can't carry out what we normally do for those in need, unless we can find people of the right age to continue."

He thought the extra money some beneficiaries were receiving would help but that did not benefit those who were not on a benefit.

"If people's circumstances change dramatically it can be a problem," O'Neill said.

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury chief executive Carolyn Cooper said its Family Works foodbank continued to operate for its existing clients and those of essential services such as police, South Canterbury District Health Board and mental health workers.

Parcels would be delivered at a safe distance.

She said the organisation had received fresh produce from a business that had been forced to shut recently which she was "very grateful for". Donations could be left outside Family Works, North St, from 9am-12pm Monday to Friday.