Domestic violence likely to increase as lock-down goes into effect

Mid and South Island Women's Refuge manager Dawn Rangi-Smith says they are doing their best to keep services the same during the lock-down.

Those who work at the frontline of domestic violence are bracing for a surge in the number of people needing help as New Zealand goes into lock-down, but have to work around a cut to safe house capacity.

Mid and South Island Women's Refuge manager Dawn Rangi-Smith said they had no option but to cut capacity at their Timaru-based safe house for women and children, in accordance with Covid-19 self-isolation guidelines.

"We want to do our best to contain it [Covid-19] but it's still about looking after our women," Rangi-Smith said.

"Our safe house will be available but on a limited capacity, so it will be case-by-case."

The refuge would be teaming up with Work and Income New Zealand to help women who did not make the cut into emergency housing, she said.

Rangi-Smith said the refuge was "prepared" to handle an influx of calls.

"We're doing our best to sustain our services the way they always have been," she said.

"We're still running our normal service and are fully-staffed, though people are working from home.

"The office will be on limited hours with just a skeleton crew, and we'll not be opening our office to the public."

Education programmes had been cancelled, she said.

Aoraki policing district family intervention team member Sergeant Greg Harrison said in times of crisis, where people are cooped up together and stress levels are high such as during earthquakes, flooding, and other natural disasters, "historically and statistically speaking" family harm call-outs increase.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Sergeant Greg Harrison says police numbers remain strong to deal with any increase in family harm call-outs.

"It could be a cumulative effect of people being out of work, and a lot of families not being used to being shut up together without any way of letting off steam," Harrison said.

"We believe it will increase by looking at what has happened in the past, but hopefully it won't be a huge increase."

Harrison said police numbers remained strong to respond to any call-outs, family harm-related or otherwise.

"We'd encourage the general public, if they see anything, to call police straight away."

He hoped the lock-down would not result in more alcohol consumption as it could be a "contributing factor" to domestic violence.

"I hope people don't go to that to drown their sorrows."

For alleviating stress, Harrison suggested people walk on their own, with those in their household, or with a dog down the street or to a park.

"They're not totally locked down and isolated in their own homes. They need to think of other leisure activities."

Harrison hoped any increase in domestic violence would settle down as people grew accustomed to "our new normal".

"We're all in this together, so let's ride it out and hopefully be better off on the other side."

Helplines were still active for those who were struggling, he said.

"They can give some good advice."

Rangi-Smith encouraged Mid and South Island women in abusive situations to call 03 684 8280 or 0800 007 750.