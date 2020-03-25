Timaru boy chooses birthday presents before lockdown

Jordan Rathgen got to choose his birthday presents on Wednesday as he will spend his ninth birthday in lockdown next month.

Eight-year-old Jordan Rathgen will spend his ninth birthday in lockdown with none of his friends to help him celebrate, but he will have presents to open after his parents took him to choose some before shops shut.

Jordan Rathgen's parents Dean and Natasha said it had occurred to them he would wake to no gifts on his birthday next month unless they made it a priority to get some on Wednesday.

This year's celebration will be in stark contrast to his last birthday when his parents surprised him with a minibus of friends and a trip to Chipmunks. This year, he would be celebrating with a treasure hunt based on a map and just his parents, they said.

The Rathgen's queued with about 20 other people, spaced apart with two metre gaps, for 30 minutes to get into The Warehouse to make their final purchases.

Also in the queue were sisters Brianna and Olivia McKeown, who had just arrived home from studying in Christchurch, said they were buying, books, puzzles and colouring in books to while away their time. Jan Turnbull said she had ventured out as she just wanted some warm clothes and Easter eggs. Another shopper said they were hoping to get Dove soap as they had sensitive skin, another had ordered a trampoline to occupy her children in between their remote school work. Dean Rathgen said shoppers had been told the store was limited to allowing about 20 people in at one time. When they made it inside, Jordan chose a remote controlled car and some Lego. He was also going to be given a German Shepherd puppy and the family had purchased some food for it during their trip, he said. Jordan said the shopping trip "was fun and exciting" but he was "real sad" his friends would not be able to come to his party. As the family left the store, an elderly couple arrived. Worried they would not be able to stand for long enough to queue, Dean Rathgen said he asked people at the front if they could jump in and they graciously agreed. Timaru's Mitre 10 Mega was also busy with customers buying items they needed for planned jobs around the house and garden. Stickers on the floor indicated how far apart people needed to queue to maintain separation while going through checkout.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Jan Turnbull purchased warm clothes and Easter eggs before lockdown.

Te Moana Gorge resident Paul Williams was "looking forward" to having some down time at home and tried to get vegetables to plant.

"They're just about cleaned out, I got broccoli (one punnet of 6) and parsley (one punnet), and potting mix."

Williams planned to spend lockdown finishing painting the house, which he started five years ago, and gardening.

Firewood merchants had also been rushed off their feet with some seemingly too busy to answer the phone.

Temuka Timber and Firewood owner Dion Anderson said he could not stop to talk and was unsure if he had enough wood to meet demand.

Point Lumber sales manager Mackenzie Fife said they did have enough wood to fill orders, but demand had increased since Monday's announcement of the lockdown with about 10 extra orders a day.

"After Monday phone calls have been flooding in, it always gets busier closer to winter."

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Shoppers queued to get their final chance to purchase goods at The Warehouse.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Jordan Rathgen, 8, got to choose birthday present on Wednesday with his parents Dean and Natasha.