Aoraki police to step up visibility as lock-down looms

Police will have a greater visual presence across the Aoraki policing district in the coming days and weeks as the country goes into lock-down, Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin says.

"We are ensuring we have enough staff in the right places to ensure the safety of the community," Gaskin said.

Police would have staff deployed in areas that were at most risk, he said.

He would not elaborate on operational matters relating to the nature of staff deployments but said "we will have a high profile through all business areas".

"People shouldn't have any issues with security if they stay at home."

Gaskin said the next four weeks provided a "once opportunity" for South Canterbury to do the right thing to help stop Covid-19 from spreading.

"If everyone complies with isolation we will get it under control."

Gaskin had a stern warning for those thinking about flouting the rules.

"My only concern is people who arrogantly think they have a right to carry out their normal business, unless they are an essential service.

"We will ensure that people who are out and about, are out and about for the appropriate reasons."

Police were taking a "pragmatic" view that people would voluntary comply, rather than being forced to, he said.

"As a country we have to support each other to get to the other end of this.

"We (police) are being flexible in the hope that things go as smoothly as possible."