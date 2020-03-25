Police hunt 'large man in red hoodie' after brazen burglary attempt

Timaru police are looking for a "large man wearing a red hoodie" after a burglary attempt.

A brazen burglar was stopped in his tracks when he entered a Timaru house through the unlocked front door.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested, of Timaru, a person was at home at the time when a man, described as "large and wearing a red hoodie" entered the Lindsay St house about 2pm on Tuesday.

"A man entered the house through the front door, which was unlocked."

He was disturbed by the occupant and then fled the scene in a blue Holden Commodore, Quested said.

"My thought is that it was a burglary. He was unlikely to have been there to see the occupants."

Quested said it was a timely reminder to people to be "aware of your security, particularly with the current climate."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quested on 021 191 1466.