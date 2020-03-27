South Canterbury Chamber able to support businesses during lockdown

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith says all businesses are eligible for the Government's economic response package.

Information, support and advice in applying for the wage and leave subsidies will be available to all businesses during the level 4 alert period, the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce says.

Chief executive Wendy Smith said the chamber and its national network would do everything possible to support businesses and ensure they were ready to reopen and move forward once the lockdown period passed.

"We continue to work with central and local Government on support for business as part of their Economic Response Package, and to provide a channel between Government and the wider business community," Smith said.

"We have pulled together our own response team for all businesses across South Canterbury to assist businesses through these unprecedented times from HR queries to navigating the Government support packages and general business support," she said.

Smith said all businesses were eligible for the Government's Economic Response Package, which has now been increased to $9.3 billion.

"The Finance Minister also confirmed new interventions are being put together and more information will be made available as this unfolds.

"We also encourage all businesses to open lines of communication with their bank and have a plan in place."

She said the chamber and the Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce hosted a remote training workshop for businesses on Wednesday to advise businesses on the options available to them during this period, including the available subsidies and their application and legalities, business planning and the implications of the banking packages, business continuity, the importance of cash flow and communication with suppliers and clients.

"Businesses have been able to join from across South Canterbury onto a live workshop on Wednesday morning with expert presenters from MSD, Employment Relations, KPMG and Ashton Wheelan's.

"They heard from leading experts in the various fields and sourced current and relevant information to help businesses through these difficult times."

Smith said the impact of Covid-19 on all walks of life, including the ability to conduct business across many industries, could not have been predicted even just a few weeks ago.

"We cannot forecast what that environment will look like in one month or six months. But what we do know is that we're all in this together and together we will make it through."

"We continue to advocate for targeted support for businesses and greater collaboration and are working to identify initiatives and interventions that protect businesses and jobs in our community."

Further support is available with business mentor support, both national and local, funding support for one-on-one specialist advice and more remote workshops to follow.

Businesses in need of assistance can go to https://www.scchamber.org.nz/business-support/covid-19-business-assistance.