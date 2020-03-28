New case of coronavirus in South Canterbury
A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in South Canterbury, and the region's health board leader expects more to come.
The most recent case, confirmed on Saturday, is a woman in her 20s who, according to the Ministry of Health, is recovering well at home in self-isolation, after recent travel to Europe.
Two other cases were confirmed in South Canterbury on March 26.
In total, there are now 451 confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus in New Zealand., with 83 new ones as of Saturday morning.
Close contacts are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days from the date of potential exposure to a confirmed case.
"In time we expect we will see more cases in South Canterbury," South Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Nigel Trainor said.
"Isolated cases linked to overseas travel, or close contact with a confirmed case, will be followed up by public health teams to help stop the spread."
"Now is the time for increased vigilance with New Zealand now on level 4, which is the maximum COVID-19 alert level.
"I would like to ask the South Canterbury community to take responsibility, and do its best to ensure the number of coronavirus infections remains low in South Canterbury.
"We can do this by staying at home and practice physical distancing by keeping a two metre distance if you're in the community using an essential service."
PREVENTION
Together we can slow the spread - we are all in this together and we have a good chance to minimise the impact on New Zealand.
- Know the symptoms: Fever, cough, and difficulties with breathing
- Keep yourself and your family safe
- Cough or sneeze into your elbow or by covering your mouth and nose with tissues
- Wash your hands for 20 seconds
- Dry thoroughly
- Don't touch your face unless your hands are clean
- Practice physical distancing – avoid too much close contact with people, 2 metres is the recommended physical distance to keep.
- Be kind to others - kindness is an incredibly powerful way to show you are united against Covid-19.
You can make a difference by:
- Checking in on older relatives or vulnerable people over the phone, to make sure they have everything they need
- Talking to friends, whānau and neighbours over the phone to see how they are and if they need support
- Dropping essential supplies, like food or medications, to those at home. You can leave them at the door. These kinds of connections and offers of help will go a long way to getting others through Covid-19
- Disinfect your home or workplace, with a cleaner containing ethanol (at least 70 per cent), benzalkoniumchloride (at least 0.04 per cent), sodium hypochlorite (0.1-0.5 per cent) or glutardialdehyde (at least 2 per cent)
- Please stay at home if you feel sick stay home
- Call Healthline - 0800 358 5453 or your GP to advise that you may have symptoms and have undertaken any overseas travel in the past 14 days, or have been in close contact with someone confirmed with COVID-19
- Please do not go directly to a pharmacy, GP clinic, or emergency department
- Follow the advice from the Ministry of Health – this is useful information that is updated regularly at health.govt.nz/covid-19 and the Government's new COVID-19 website: covid19.govt.nz.
Stuff