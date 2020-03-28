New case of coronavirus in South Canterbury

South Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Nigel Trainor expects there to be more cases of coronavirus in South Canterbury in the coming few days. (File)

A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in South Canterbury, and the region's health board leader expects more to come.

The most recent case, confirmed on Saturday, is a woman in her 20s who, according to the Ministry of Health, is recovering well at home in self-isolation, after recent travel to Europe.

Two other cases were confirmed in South Canterbury on March 26.

In total, there are now 451 confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus in New Zealand., with 83 new ones as of Saturday morning.

Close contacts are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days from the date of potential exposure to a confirmed case.

"In time we expect we will see more cases in South Canterbury," South Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Nigel Trainor said.

"Isolated cases linked to overseas travel, or close contact with a confirmed case, will be followed up by public health teams to help stop the spread."

"Now is the time for increased vigilance with New Zealand now on level 4, which is the maximum COVID-19 alert level.

"I would like to ask the South Canterbury community to take responsibility, and do its best to ensure the number of coronavirus infections remains low in South Canterbury.

"We can do this by staying at home and practice physical distancing by keeping a two metre distance if you're in the community using an essential service."

PREVENTION

Together we can slow the spread - we are all in this together and we have a good chance to minimise the impact on New Zealand.

Know the symptoms: Fever, cough, and difficulties with breathing

Keep yourself and your family safe

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or by covering your mouth and nose with tissues

Wash your hands for 20 seconds

Dry thoroughly

Don't touch your face unless your hands are clean

Practice physical distancing – avoid too much close contact with people, 2 metres is the recommended physical distance to keep.

Be kind to others - kindness is an incredibly powerful way to show you are united against Covid-19.

You can make a difference by: