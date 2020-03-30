Thieves target Waimate's community garden during Covid-19 lockdown

A padlock was forced open and a barbecue stolen when the Waimate Community Garden was broken into.

Thieves have targeted Waimate's community garden leaving a voluntary organisation out of pocket.

Waimate Community Garden leader Kylie Douglas said the group's facility at Waimate High School was broken into over the weekend and a barbecue stolen.

Douglas made the discovery when she went to check on the facility and water the plants on Sunday afternoon.

supplied The barbecue which was reported stolen from the Waimate Community Garden.

"I just went to grab a shovel and realised the shed had been opened without a key."

The padlock had been forced open, it had been broken, she said.

supplied A sign at the Waimate Community Garden which shows the facility is closed.

"I just had a look around the shed to see if anything had been stolen and discovered the barbecue was gone."

Douglas said it appeared other items, including a range of vegetables had been left untouched.

"This stuff we have as a group, we had to fundraise for.

"I was disappointed."

The group had put measures in place to ensure Douglas was the only person checking on the facility during lockdown, she said.

Douglas said most of the vegetables could be stored in-ground or were not ready for harvest, so a minimal amount of produce would go to waste during lockdown.

Sergeant Bryan Ennis, of Waimate, said he was aware of the matter, which was being investigated.

"Obviously these people would like their barbecue back.

"Someone will know something about it."

The Waimate Community Garden group was formed more than seven years ago by those in the town wanting to share gardening knowledge and skills, in a combined effort to create a resource for the community.

Since then dozens of people have become involved but the group is looking for more volunteers.

The group also has a site on William St in Waimate where several community groups nurture about 30 raised gardens.