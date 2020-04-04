Training for South Canterbury Olympians in lockdown

Olympian cyclist Holly Edmondston hopes New Zealand will find a silver lining to the lockdown. (File photo)

Their road to the Olympics may have been disrupted but South Canterbury's top athletes are finding a silver lining.

With New Zealand in lockdown and the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics postponed to July 23, 2021, competitors have to drastically rethink their training schedules to stay at the top of their game.

But Olympian cyclist Holly Edmondston will also be treating the lockdown period as a chance to "chill out and "grow back" her love for her sport.

"It's going to be interesting because we're all training at home. We can't exhaust our energy any other way so we get a lot more recovery."

READ MORE:

* Tokyo Olympics: Organisers confirm dates for rescheduled 2021 event

* South Canterbury's Emma Dyke and Tom Walsh in Halberg Awards finals

* Consistency the key as Holly Edmondston battles for Olympic cycling spot

* Timaru gets its first shooting facility thanks to Olympian Natalie Rooney

Edmondston said she was "more worried about the rest of the world" than the implications of postponing the Olympics.

"I'm kind of relieved it was cancelled because I want it to be as fair as possible," she said.

"The Italians and Americans have been affected and I want to race them at their best."

For the lockdown period Edmondston, originally of Waimate, is with her partner at a farm cottage in Matamata.

"It makes me think about how busy the world is and how non-stop it is," she said.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing so it's a good time to reflect.

"It's horrible circumstances but I'm sure a lot of New Zealanders will find a silver lining out it."

Edmondston said the major change to her training was switching from a group environment to an isolated one.

"We can do everything we need, except the training camps have been cancelled," Edmondston said.

"We're taking the roads while they're empty and the sun while it's out and making it into an endurance test."

Edmondston and the rest of her team had been given gym equipment to take home.

"Every Friday we're doing a group Zoom [video communication programme] for core training and gym sessions, so we get to catch up with each other."

She was also connecting with her team's physiotherapists and masseurs online, to guide her through exercises to alleviate any aches or pains.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Olympian rower Emma Dyke will be substituting the water for a rowing machine during lockdown. (File photo)

For Olympian rower Emma Dyke, weight training remains unchanged but she has to substitute the water for a rowing machine and cycling with running.

Monotony will be Dyke's main obstacle as she tries to keep up with a training schedule of 18.5 hours per week.

"I find it quite hard to train by myself as I'm quite team-orientated," she said.

"I find the rowing machine a lot harder on the body, and mentally. The view stays the same and you're just watching the kilometres grind down."

The training schedule under lockdown "seems a bit daunting" but she expected it would become easier as she settled into a routine.

"I think it's just getting through the first week and finding a bit of a rhythm."

Usually based in Waikato's Cambridge where her team trains at Lake Karapiro, Dyke is spending the lockdown period with her father at Irishman Creek Station in Tekapo.

"I wanted to be away from town so there's less chance of contracting the virus," she said.

Dyke did not have the option of staying with her mother or sister because both were nurses, the former in Mayfield and the latter in Christchurch.

"I've got asthma so I try to avoid the virus, and they have the potential of coming into contact with people who have it."

She said it was "a bit sad" the Olympics had been postponed after four years of working towards it but "being athletes, we adapt".

Once the lockdown finished rowers would be simulating the Olympic races before taking a break ahead of the next season.

"It's so we don't taper off now and have a much longer build up to the event," Dyke said.

"We're pretty much going to do this whole year over again."

DOUG FIELD/STUFF Olympian shooter Natalie Rooney will not be able to get to the range during lockdown but she's enjoying the break. (File photo)

Meanwhile, Olympian shooter Natalie Rooney will use the lockdown as a rest period after more than a year of back-to-back competitions.

"I've been training and competing and training since last year. I went straight from European summer to our summer," Rooney said.

"Obviously I can't do my proper training because I can't go to the range, but I'm still doing some CrossFit exercises and going for a run."

Rooney, who is in Waimate for the lockdown, also saw the Olympics delay as a chance for a break.

"I think it would almost benefit and give me time to prepare and peak at the right time."

Olympian shot putter Tom Walsh was approached for comment.