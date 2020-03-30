South Canterbury people getting compliance message, police say

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin says South Canterbury people are getting the compliance message for lockdown. (file)

The compliance to lockdown rules shown by South Canterbury people is "a great example of how good the community is", Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin says.

"It has been very good so far, people have been complying. We are more than happy," Gaskin said on Monday.

As the region began to settle into the Covid-19 lockdown, put in place at 11.59pm on Wednesday, Gaskin raised concerns about residents who were ignorant, non compliant and who didn't believe the rules applied to them.

He said there had been no issues overnight Sunday and on Monday.

"We haven't had anyone congregate anywhere."

The first aim was to educate, he said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff State Highway One, Timaru, on the first morning of lockdown.

"We first educate, then get people to comply, warnings come later in the picture, then sanctions if need be.

"At the moment we are in an education phase. People are being very good actually."

Gaskin said with the level of compliance a great example of how good the community is, "as a community we can take a big pat on the back".

Meanwhile, reported crime had dropped since the lockdown began, he said.

"It's been pretty quiet since the restrictions have been put in place.

"Crime and reported crime has dropped across the board."