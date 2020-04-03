Covid-19 cases remain at 10 in South Canterbury

South Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Nigel Trainor says no new Covid-19 cases were reported in South Canterbury on Friday.

For the second day in a row no new Covid-19 cases have been reported in South Canterbury and the number of cases in the region remains at 10.

South Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Nigel Trainor said while it was great South Canterbury has no new confirmed cases, it was too early to read anything into this.

"The community must keep up with the excellent work of self isolating in our 'bubbles', excellent hand hygiene and cough/sneeze etiquette. A big thank you to our community for the approach and compliance with the lock down," he said.

Anyone who has been tested for Covid-19 must go into immediate self-isolation while awaiting results and further advice.

READ MORE:

* South Canterbury's first line of defence against Covid-19 battle

* Covid-19 cases up to 10 in South Canterbury

* Two new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury

"Close contacts of the positive case are identified and informed they must self-isolate immediately for 14 days from the date of potential exposure to a confirmed case."

The most recent cases, confirmed on Wednesday, were two men - one over 70 and another in his 30s, while a woman in her 70s was listed as a probable case.

The Ministry of Health said all are recovering well at home in self-isolation.

Trainor could not say which part of South Canterbury the cases are from, but said contact tracing was underway.

"Again, we call upon the community to provide support to and respect the privacy of the affected people, and we thank everyone for cooperating with requests to self-isolate and stay at home.

"Contact tracing starts for people who test positive as soon as test results are received."

In total, there are now 868 confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus in New Zealand. The number of New Zealanders who have recovered from Covid-19 now stands at 103.

"In time we expect we will see more cases in South Canterbury," Trainor said.

"I would like to ask the South Canterbury community to take responsibility, and do its best to ensure the number of coronavirus infections remains low in South Canterbury.

"We can do this by staying at home and practice physical distancing by keeping a two metre distance if you're in the community using an essential service."

Trainor advised anyone who has developed symptoms suggestive of Covid-19, such as cough, fever or difficult breathing, should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, or their family doctor.