Timaru police foster a new beat with Sharona the bear

Timaru police have a new recruit who they think will have the knack of giving support to essential workers in the coming weeks.

School community officer Senior Constable Deb Quested said the appearance of "Sharona" was the police's part in embracing the international teddy bear hunt in which people are putting bears in windows for passing children to enjoy during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sharona, named by Quested after the 1979 hit song by The Knack, My Sharona, is gender neutral and on loan from Oranga Tamariki.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Sharona the bear will be out and about in the Timaru community in the coming weeks.

"It's a message of reassurance, it's to go along with the message 'we are not scared'.

"It's a foster bear as it's been loaned to us, it's all for a bit of fun.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff New police recruit Constable Sharona makes a stop at Timaru's Countdown Church Street supermarket to bring some joy and smiles to essential workers.

"It's a funny kind of time, a lot of our roles in police have changed."

As schools had closed, Quested said her role had changed.

"Front line staff are still responding, what we are doing with Sharona is a reassurance role.

"We want to make it a little bit better for people, we are visiting essential service workers in supermarkets, gas stations and banks.

"When the wheels are falling off for people, those essential workers are there for them."

Quested said Sharona would be filling a "reassurance role and making it more fun".

"Essential staff are at the coal face, we are all in limbo, we know what is coming but we don't know what that looks like."