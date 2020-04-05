Timaru family Up-beat during lockdown

Sophie, 8, and Evie, 5, Adams proudly stand by their Up-themed letterbox, created by the Timaru family during lockdown.

A Timaru family is getting creative to keep spirts up during lockdown.

Jared Adams, and wife Jess, have combined their artistic talents to help keep their daughters Sophie, 8, and Evie, 5, and son Henry, 11 months, occupied during Covid-19 alert level 4, with the whole family modifying their letterbox in the theme of one of their favourite family movies Pixar's Up.

A daily walk for the family of five with their dogs Zelda and Walter has also helped alleviate isolation boredom.

Henry has been a little bit easier to keep entertained than his sisters, his parents say.

"Jared has been doing a lot of crafty things in our isolation time," Jess said.

"At the moment he is making a miniature Kermit the Frog. It's a soft toy for him as he's a big Muppets fan."

On Friday, he made a cardboard castle for Sophie and Evie to play in, she said.

"We have been taking shifts in doing activities with the girls.

"We have also been playing board games and watching movies."

Jess, an art teacher, said Jared, a taxidermist, had also set up a tent in the yard and slept in it with the girls.

"We have been going for a walk once a day," she said.

"Evie has been learning to ride her scooter, and the dogs, Zelda and Walter, love it because they get to go for a walk each day around the block."

The couple said the family is coping well with lockdown.

"We have been doing a bit of schoolwork at home," Jess said.

"It's about keeping the routines going. We have an easygoing routine but we make sure we stick to it."

Their next creative project in the planning is to cover one of their trees with knitting.