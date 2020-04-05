Teddy bears popping up in windows of South Canterbury homes

JOHN BISSET/STUFF
A Raymond St home with teddy bears in the window in Timaru.
Teddy bears in home windows are becoming a familiar sight in South Canterbury.
As part of a concept first aired on a London social media page, the idea has gained traction around the world during the pandemic. The idea is based on the children's book
We're Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen.
Residents through the region have embraced the fun activity which gives children something to look forward to as they walk around their neighbourhoods during lockdown. 1 of 14 JOHN BISSET/STUFF
Mytchall, 8, and Paige, 11, Crump with the soft toys at their letter box.
2 of 14 JOHN BISSET/STUFF
Alan Chiles is displaying soft toys in his caravan.
3 of 14 JOHN BISSET/STUFF
Mark Mulder had his bear called Big Bear in the back of his car on Church St.
4 of 14 JOHN BISSET/STUFF
A lonley looking pooch on Raymond St.
5 of 14 JOHN BISSET/STUFF
A bear sits on the fence on Church St.
6 of 14 JOHN BISSET/STUFF
Teddy bear on Rathmore St.
7 of 14 JOHN BISSET/STUFF
James, 10, Rachel, 12, and Emily, 13, Duncan decorate their Wai-iti Rd house window.
8 of 14 JOHN BISSET/STUFF
A collection of soft toys in a window on Douglas St.
9 of 14 JOHN BISSET/STUFF
Lots of soft toys are being displayed in all sort of places across town, including a house on Raymond St.
10 of 14 JOHN BISSET/STUFF
Woody from Toy Stoy watches from a house on Raymond St.
11 of 14 Bejon Haswell/Stuff
Kayden Young, 4, with his Smurf teddy in their home window.
12 of 14 JOHN BISSET/STUFF
Darryn Eddington of Timaru has decorated his Church St house window.
13 of 14 Esther Ashby-Coventry/STUFF
Teddy bears sit in windows at a property on Gleniti Rd.
14 of 14 Esther Ashby-Coventry/STUFF
A teddy bear looks out onto Gleniti Rd.
Some people with long driveways have propped the bears up on their letterboxes.
Photographers have been keeping an eye out for the teddy bears during the lockdown.
Have you seen a great display? Let us know: editor@timaruherald.co.nz.