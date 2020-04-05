Teddy bears popping up in windows of South Canterbury homes

14:50, Apr 05 2020
A Raymond St home with teddy bears in the window in Timaru.
JOHN BISSET/STUFF
A Raymond St home with teddy bears in the window in Timaru.

Teddy bears in home windows are becoming a familiar sight in South Canterbury.

As part of a concept first aired on a London social media page, the idea has gained traction around the world during the pandemic. The idea is based on the children's book We're Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen.

Residents through the region have embraced the fun activity which gives children something to look forward to as they walk around their neighbourhoods during lockdown.

Mytchall, 8, and Paige, 11, Crump with the soft toys at their letter box.
Alan Chiles is displaying soft toys in his caravan.
Mark Mulder had his bear called Big Bear in the back of his car on Church St.
A lonley looking pooch on Raymond St.
A bear sits on the fence on Church St.
Teddy bear on Rathmore St.
James, 10, Rachel, 12, and Emily, 13, Duncan decorate their Wai-iti Rd house window.
A collection of soft toys in a window on Douglas St.
Lots of soft toys are being displayed in all sort of places across town, including a house on Raymond St.
Woody from Toy Stoy watches from a house on Raymond St.
Kayden Young, 4, with his Smurf teddy in their home window.
Darryn Eddington of Timaru has decorated his Church St house window.
Teddy bears sit in windows at a property on Gleniti Rd.
A teddy bear looks out onto Gleniti Rd.
Some people with long driveways have propped the bears up on their letterboxes.

​Photographers have been keeping an eye out for the teddy bears during the lockdown.

Have you seen a great display? Let us know: editor@timaruherald.co.nz.

