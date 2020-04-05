Teddy bears popping up in windows of South Canterbury homes

A Raymond St home with teddy bears in the window in Timaru.

Teddy bears in home windows are becoming a familiar sight in South Canterbury.

As part of a concept first aired on a London social media page, the idea has gained traction around the world during the pandemic. The idea is based on the children's book We're Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen.

Residents through the region have embraced the fun activity which gives children something to look forward to as they walk around their neighbourhoods during lockdown.

Some people with long driveways have propped the bears up on their letterboxes.

​Photographers have been keeping an eye out for the teddy bears during the lockdown.

