Police keeping database of those flouting lockdown rules

Police across the Aoraki policing district are keeping a database of those who are caught flouting lockdown rules and have already issued a number of warnings, the district's top cop says.

During a briefing on Tuesday afternoon, director-general of heath, Ashley Bloomfield, said 263 people had been issued with warnings over breaching lockdown rules, with 16 of them facing charges.

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said a number of warnings had been issued in South Canterbury but he could not confirm how many.

"We are keeping a database of people."

Gaskin had a clear message for anyone who had been warned of the rules and refused to comply.

"I think patience will wear thin in the near future.

"The next step is people ending up in the cells," he said.

Gaskin said he was keen to reinforce the message of the need to stay at home, with Easter looming.

"Going away at Easter is non-essential travel.

"Don't do any non-essential travel.

"Stay at home, save lives, let's make sure we keep saving lives."

TETSURO MITOMO/FAIRFAX NZ Constable Brad Morton, of Tekapo, as issued 10 warnings to those breaching the lockdown rules.

Constable Brad Morton, of Lake Tekapo, said he had issued about 10 warnings to those engaged in non-essential travel.

"I haven't come across a person a second time."

Morton said a number of people had "misconstrued" the lockdown rules.

"People are really good once we get the rules established," he said.

Police were logging the details of those warned, Morton said.

"If we have to speak to them again, we may take further action."

Sergeant Bryan Ennis, of Waimate, said no warnings had been issued in the town.

"We are still taking an engage and education approach at the moment.

"I think it has been going reasonably well."