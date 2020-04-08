Hero neighbours rescue elderly couple from blaze

Arona Noa and his daughter Mena Noa ran to help their elderly neighbours from their burning home on Wednesday morning.

A father and daughter have been hailed as heroes by fire crews and the family of two elderly people they rescued from a burning house on Wednesday morning.

Arona Noa was woken by his daughter, Mena Noa, who told him their neighbour's house on Mere Mere St, in Timaru, was on fire about 8am.

"I got up, saw the smoke and ran.

"I went inside and there was smoke everywhere, I think the fire started in the kitchen," Arona Noa said.

Both his neighbours, aged in their 80s, were inside at the time - one in the kitchen and the other in a living room.

"The old man was inside the kitchen, there was smoke everywhere, he was coughing, I said 'let's go outside', I could hardly move him."

By then his daughter had arrived and their thoughts turned to the man's partner who they were yet to locate.

"I yelled to her, asking where is the woman."

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Smoke pours from the house on Mere Mere St, Timaru.

Noa said he found her lying on the floor of the sitting room.

"I tried to pick her up, she could hardly stand up, I managed to lift her up and take her outside."

He and his daughter then went back into the burning house and both carried the man out.

The couple was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene then taken to Timaru Hospital before being released later in the day.

Noa said he later said to his family; "I think that is why we are here, to help each other".

He said his family would miss the couple as they know them well and "look after them like they are our mum and dad".

The couple's son, Gary Ivamy, was full of praise for his parent's neighbours.

"Arona found mum collapsed in a room and carried her out, dad was trying to make to his way out but he was going the wrong way."

"If it wasn't for him, it could been a lot worse," Ivamy said.

He said his parents were both in a stable condition and now living in a "new bubble" with him.

"They are not injured, more shocked than anything," he said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Gary Ivamy said if it wasn't for his parent's neighbours, things could have been much worse.

Earlier in the day, Fire and Emergency New Zealand Mid-South Canterbury area commander Steven Greenyer praised the actions of Noa and his daughter.

"I'd just like to acknowledge the neighbours, we would have been looking at one or two fatalities if neighbours had not got them out of the house."

Timaru senior fire station officer Kevin Donaldson attended the blaze.

Donaldson said the two elderly occupants were being cared for by neighbours when emergency services arrived at the scene.

"While we don't advise this usually, the neighbour had assessed the situation well," he said of the rescue.

"Investigations are continuing but it's believed to be accidental.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff After the fire Arona Noa said to his family; "I think that is why we are here, to help each other".

"It's understood working smoke alarms assisted in alerting the occupants to the fire."

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews attended, one from Timaru and one from Washdyke.

Another two crews from Timaru were deployed and a crew from Temuka was called to the scene.