Driver moderately injured in car roll on State Highway 1 near Otaio

One person sustained moderate injuries when a vehicle rolled on State Highway 1 in South Canterbury on Wednesday night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from St Andrews attended the crash just south of the Otaio passing lanes, about 24 kilometres south of Timaru but no one was trapped.

"There was one person and they were out of the car," he said.

"A power pole was damaged in the incident."

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said they were notified of the crash at 11.10pm and sent on ambulance.

"The crew took a female patient to Timaru Hospital with moderate injuries."

Alpine Energy reported an outage in the Otaio and Makihihi areas on Thursday morning while repairs were carried out. It estimated power would be restored by 1pm.