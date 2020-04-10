Pleasant Point brothers make hot cross buns for Easter

The Johnson family were busy making hot cross buns during lockdown on Good Friday.

The young sons of a former Pleasant Point chef celebrated Easter by baking their own hot cross buns.

Jett, 5, and Aarlem Johnson, 3, already have some experience in the kitchen but Friday marked their first time making the holiday treat. They made about two dozen.

"They loved getting their hands dirty and rolling up the dough," their father, Aaron Johnson, said.

"Some of the 'xs' aren't 'xs', they're squiggly or made up of dots, but otherwise they turned out great."

Johnson, whose family lives on a lifestyle block about a five-minute drive from Pleasant Point, said getting the boys to make their own hot cross buns was part of minimising trips to town and risking catching Covid-19.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Jett, 5, left, Aarlem, 3, and father Aaron Johnson of Pleasant Point were busy during lockdown Good Friday making hot cross buns.

They have alsomade bread and have been collecting eggs, vegetables, and fruit from around the property.

"We've always made bread but especially now, we're trying not to go into town. We're staying clear of anything and it's good for the boys to learn these techniques," Johnson said.

"We do like them to do a little school every morning - maths, reading, writing, then onto the farm.

"They're getting an appreciation for where the food comes from."

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The boys enjoy getting their hands dirty, father Aaron Johnson says.

Meanwhile, Timaru U-Bake owner Simon Bruce made 12,000 hot cross buns to satisfy more than 300 customers in Timaru this week.

Following the Government's announcement on Monday that independent bakers, butchers, and greengrocers were permitted to make home deliveries during lockdown, Bruce opened orders and headed for the kitchen.

"Before, we had no inkling of doing anything for Easter so this turned our world upside down a bit," Bruce said.

"We've been really busy since the word go. We've had to turn some people away.

"Our work phone sounded like a truck backing up, that's how many texts we were getting. My wife was up 'til three, four in the morning just replying.

Bruce was considering opening orders for Temuka and Geraldine at some point next week, because they had missed out in the lead-up to Easter.

People were encouraged to watch the bakery's Facebook page for updates.