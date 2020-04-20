Ministry for Environment report paints grim picture for NZ's freshwater

A major report on the environment's freshwater paints a bleak picture for the future.

The majority of New Zealand's rivers and lakes do not meet water quality guidelines and their quality could continue to decline, according to a major report.

The Ministry for the Environment Report, Our freshwater 2020, released on April 16, outlines a range of issues and concerns, painting a picture of declining water quality and declining habitat for native fish in many of the country's freshwater systems.

According to the report's summary, more than 67 to 77 per cent of lakes with upstream catchments in urban, pastoral, and forestry areas are in poor or very poor ecological health due to frequent algal blooms and murky water caused by high nutrient concentrations. .

"Many of our native freshwater species, habitats, and ecosystems are under threat and continue to decline," the report says.

"These declines are the result of converting land to cities and towns, farms and plantation forest (and associated pollution), changing waterways from their natural form (including in-stream structures like weirs), and reducing flows, and bringing in new species intentionally or accidentally.

"Collectively, these changes put our native species at risk, reduce the benefits we receive from nature, and affect our way of life and connection to freshwater."

Central South Island Fish and Game chief executive Jay Graybill said the report was "bleak" but also "no surprise".

"It's yet another report which paints a dire picture of our freshwater. It's no surprise to us, but it also should be no surprise to New Zealanders," Graybill said.

According to the report, more than 25 per cent of native freshwater invertebrates assessed (177 of 670 species) had a threatened or at risk conservation status in 2018.

"Loss of species and ecosystems could have significant impacts on our identity, wellbeing, cultural values, and economy."

The report also says changes in the country's farming practices has also impacted on water quality.

"This shift from sheep and beef farming to dairy farming is associated with increased leaching of nitrogen from agricultural soils.

"Leaching occurs when the concentration of nitrogen in the soil (from animal urine and fertiliser) is greater than the amount that soil and plants can absorb."

The modelling also shows that dairy cattle make a proportionally higher contribution to nitrogen leached from agricultural soils than other types of livestock.

However, the report also noted that "pollution of our freshwater is not the result of any single land use, but comes from the mosaic of cities, farms, and plantation forests we see in most river catchments.

"Our activities in these areas support our lifestyles and economy but have required land to be cleared, drained, and modified. These changes, and the way we manage our land, have caused more pollutants to be discharged into freshwater.

It also acknowledges that "overall understanding of freshwater pollution is limited in some areas – especially the urban environment.

"The types and sources of pollution in our cities and towns are complex, and their cumulative effects are not well understood."

Forest and Bird's freshwater advocate Tom Kay said the report showed that New Zealand's fresh water has reached breaking point.

"Political and policy leaders have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make the changes we need to save our people and our natural world," Kay said.

"We need clean water and flowing rivers, and right now our fresh water needs us to protect it."