South Canterbury flour mill steps up production to meet national demand

Farmers Mill general manager Mark Lawrence with the 5 kilogam bags of flour being sent to supermarkets.

A South Canterbury flour mill has landed new contracts with two national supermarket chains as demand for its product has significantly increased during lockdown.

Farmers Mill general manager Mark Lawrence said they had been trying to secure a contract with one of the supermarket giants since the business opened in 2013 in Washdyke, Timaru, but had not been successful.

However, with increased demand from customers keen to get baking since the country went into lockdown - flour was hard to get and the supermarkets came calling.

"In the current market, they needed help and we ramped up production to help with a short supply."

For the first time, Progressive Enterprises - which runs Countdown supermarkets - ordered flour from the business, he said.

"They contacted us for supply of the five kilogram retail bags.

"We have tried to break into the Progressive Enterprises market since we opened but they haven't had the need to have us supply flour until now."

Lawrence said Foodstuffs, which oversees New World, Pak n Save and Four Square stores, also placed an order for 10 kilogram retail bags for its North Island operation.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF Farmers Mill in Washdyke.

Prior to the lockdown, the business largely supplied bakeries and cafes. Despite that business drying up completely, Lawrence said productivity at the plant had increased by 15 per cent in March to meet the new demand.

"There has been quite a change in product make up.

"It's allowed us to keep our staff at full wages, it is good news."

The business employs 25 staff who had been working longer hours during the lockdown period. All staff had been retained, he said.

"The staff have been fantastic.

"They are all under pressure here and at home.​

"We have had to make the obvious changes which has included splitting shifts, now one shift has to leave the site as the next shift starts."

Lawrence said he anticipated production would slow down in April and May as he believed the rush for flour would subside.

Farmers Mill was the first independent grower-owned and operated flour producer in New Zealand - the result of 12 local arable farmers teaming up to mill their own grain to create a 100 per cent New Zealand made product.