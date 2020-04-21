Heartland Chips happy providing comfort food in lockdown

Charlotte Bowan, general manager of Heartland Chips has been operating through the lockdown.

The Covid-19 lockdown has had little impact on demand at Heartland Chips despite falling in a traditionally busy time.

The Timaru-based company, classed as an essential service during the lockdown, has been keeping "incredibly busy", general manager Charlotte Bowan told Stuff.

"The lockdown coincided with Easter, which is traditionally our second-biggest period for demand other than Christmas.

"Even so, we haven't seen any drop off in demand. We can't say why that is, there have been some unpredictable trading patterns due to the lockdown and people possibly panic purchasing.

READ MORE:

* South Canterbury flour mill steps up production to meet national demand

* Demand for hens as hospitality closures impact poultry farm

* Timaru dairy farm experiences increased demand during lockdown

​"It's a difficult period for many, so we're happy to provide comfort food. We think there are lots of people who want to be snacking on chocolate and chips in particular."

Heartland Chips began nearly 10 years ago, and has been run by the Bowan family ever since. Previously, its founder Raymond Bowan had been a supplier to Bluebird Chips.

The Washdyke-based business employs 16 staff and Charlotte Bowan said it's been incredibly lucky to be able to operate during the lockdown.

"It's good to be able to keep people in employment.

"We hope South Canterbury people keep a positive attitude, and once we go down another level, support their local businesses.

"It's a way of life that we've never seen before, and it's going to take some time to build things back up again."

Bowan said there were a number of things it had needed to put in place in the wake of the lockdown. Many aspects, such as staff wearing protective gear, were already in place pre-lockdown.

"We tried to be as proactive as we could. We've installed some more hand sanitiser stations, and in terms of social distancing we've made changes so people are two metres apart.

"Over the past four weeks, people have become aware of social distancing, and it's going to become the norm for some time.

"We've also separated tables so staff are sufficiently apart. At the end of the day, staff want to feel safe during this period, so we're doing all we can."

Bowan said her staff were "incredibly adaptable".

"We've always got things that we're changing, and they just quickly change," she said.

"Staff have come into work wanting to contribute, they've bought into the new safety concerns."

​Bowan said she has been juggling her work-life balance, and spending more time with her children.

"It's been fun, I love that side of it, you're being creative."

Bowan said the company was fortunate that its supply of potatoes all came from the same farm in Fallgate.

"It's fortunate because it creates its own 'bubble'.".

Bowan said there were some "exciting new products" which it would launch "very soon".

"But we've really been heartened by the support we've been getting from everyone."