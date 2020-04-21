Twizel community makes scrubs for medical centre

The Twizel community has sewn scrubs for the staff at Twizel Medical Centre, from left, practice nurses Jess Sloan, Ann McAslan and Gemma Hutton and lead nurse Paula Trembath.

A group of Twizel seamstresses has joined stitching forces to help equip the Twizel Medical Centre with some much needed scrubs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The four women, Gaynor Sim, Jill Stringer, Susan Stratford and Sheryl Miller, has provided the centre with nine sets of scrubs, and have been praised by staff after a call to the community for help.

"They are works of art, they are really gorgeous and the staff like them so much - the nurses have always had a uniform but they like them so much they'll probably continue on [after the pandemic]," practice manager Gill Sheppard said.

The centre had been trying to source scrubs for staff through the South Canterbury District Health Board but primary healthcare did not qualify, although Sheppard felt they would be beneficial to the staff, she said.

"In terms of infection control, what it means is that staff can wear their normal clothes to work, change into scrubs and then at the end of the day the scrubs are put on a hot wash and dried here at the centre so staff are not taking anything that could have contaminated their scrubs back home to their own bubbles."

They had seen similar efforts in other communities so reached out to the community and the four women agreed to help.

"It's fantastic, we've always felt that we've had good community support here but that's something where there was a need and it can actually be met by resourcefulness and recycling."

Sheppard said some of the scrubs had been made from old sheets, and they had all been washed and ironed ready for use before being delivered to the centre so the seamstress team had done their infection control research.

Sim said the women were careful to use gloves and keep everything clean and ready for use before they dropped them off.

An added challenge to the project was having to make the scrubs within their bubbles and be resourceful with patterns and materials, she said.

"It was a creative project that each one of us had to work out using resources we had in our house," Sim said.

"As luck would have it, our daughter is a nurse and there was a set of scrubs here of hers so I took my pattern from those, the others used adapted patterns like pyjamas bottoms."

She said sheets were "a godsend" when looking for fabric to use.

"All of us felt it was a pleasure to be asked and a great little community challenge to take on," Sim said.

"It's nice to do something for our medical centre, and particularly our frontline workers who have been working so hard for us, for us it was a pleasure and it was all made with love."