No new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in South Canterbury on Tuesday.

In total, the number of confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus in the region remains at 16. This includes 15 confirmed cases and one probable case, while the country's total is 1445. Some 1006 New Zealanders have recovered from the virus.

Six of South Canterbury's Covid-19 cases have recovered and the only hospitalised patient, a man over 70, remains in a serious condition in the Timaru Hospital Covid ward.

The most recent South Canterbury case, confirmed on Monday was a woman in her 50s, who is recovering at home in self-isolation, the Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, a local internet provider is helping patients at Timaru Hospital stay connected with friends and family during the Covid-19 restrictions by donating tablets for patients to use.

Supplied Vetta Online operations manager Shaun Fisher, right, and SCDHB palliative specialist consultant Dr Catherine D'Souza with the tablets outside Timaru Hospital.

When New Zealand's alert level 4 lockdown commenced on March 25, a no-visitor policy was adopted at the Timaru Hospital to reduce the spread of Covid-19, or other infections, spreading to vulnerable patients.

Timaru internet company Vetta Online has donated four tablets to the hospital and its operations manager, Shaun Fisher said the company is keen to support the patients at a time when Covid-19 visitor restrictions could leave patients more anxious and lonelier than normal.

Fisher said patients can use the devices "now and, in the future, to communicate and video call their loved ones and generally stay connected and informed, when physical visiting is not possible during this trying time".

​Palliative specialist consultant Dr Catherine D'Souza said technology helped people who are unwell, and "anyone with a loved one in hospital, to remain in contact with each other while staying in their bubbles".

"The donated tablets will allow patients, families, whānau and friends to be together in the safest way possible."

The district health board is encouraging as many people as possible to be tested for Covid-19.

Symptoms include cold or flu-like illness including a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell. These symptoms can be present with or without a fever.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call their GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to be referred for testing.