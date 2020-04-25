Fog shrouds Timaru to start Anzac Day commemorations

Bugler Carl Brickle plays the Last Post as Anzac Day was commemorated around Timaru while under lockdown.

The Last Post sounded eerily through a blanket of early morning fog covering Timaru on Anzac Day.

With no official commemorations in place because of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, people came out to footpaths across the district to mark a minute's silence at 6am, with some were carrying candles in the sombre setting.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Sue and Neil Dickson carried candles outside their Timaru home on Beverley Rd.

Timaru couple Sue and Neil Dickson don't normally observe Anzac Day but made a "connection" this year.

"The connection is that people are making sacrifices, each day our essential workers are out there, from the nurses to the trolley kids at the supermarket," Sue said.

Did you take pictures on Anzac Day morning? Send them to us at editor@timaruherald.co.nz

The pair lit candles and stood outside their Beverley Rd address to pay their respects on Saturday morning.

"I had a great-grandfather serve in World War 1 at Passchendaele," Sue said.

SUPPLIED Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon lays a poppy at the base of a tree during a small Anzac Day service at his home in Pleasant Point.

Neil said he had an uncle who was a conscientious objector and was jailed during World War II.

"I don't know if I would have had the courage to do such a thing," Neil said.

"In his own way he was a brave person."

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The Andersons, from left, James, Charlie, 14, Parker, 11, and Suzan outside their Timaru home on Wai-Iti Road.

The Dicksons said they didn't generally observe Anzac Day.

"It seems special this year, I think it's this lockdown and isolation which gives you a chance to think about what's important," Neil said.

"I think what has happened this year has been a neat idea.

"It's a great sense of community.

"We have found things upside down through this lockdown and realised what is important."