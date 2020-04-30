South Canterbury Covid-19 cases sit at 17

The number of Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury remains at 17 with one person hospitalised.

South Canterbury has no new cases of Covid-19 for the second day in a row.

The number of cases across New Zealand rose by three on Thursday for a total of 1476, with 17 reported in South Canterbury.

The only person in the region to be hospitalised with the virus, a man aged in his 70s, remains in a serious but stable condition in Timaru Hospital. He was admitted to hospital almost three weeks ago.

Eleven people in the region have recovered from the virus.

Of the 15 confirmed and two probable cases in South Canterbury, five are in the Timaru District, five in the Mackenzie District and seven in Waimate District.

South Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Nigel Trainor urged as many people as possible to get tested for Covid-19 as community testing kicked off in Tekapo on Thursday afternoon.

"This community testing will help provide us with assurance that there is not undetected community transmission in South Canterbury."

People with symptoms that include cold or flu-like illness including a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell should get tested. These symptoms can be present with or without a fever, Trainor said.

He appealed to the community to maintain vigilance to keep the number of cases low.

"Continue to practice good health etiquette: washing hands for 20 seconds and drying them well, sneezing into your arm, and not touching your face," Trainor said.

"I would also like to thank all the health care workers in South Canterbury for the work they are doing to keep our patients safe."