Newborn Temuka twins diagnosed with rare disease

Temuka mother Melissa Fraser had been counting down to the birth of her twins at the start of May, and should have been celebrating their arrival along with her daughter Mya's first birthday this weekend.

Instead, Fraser is now living a "nightmare" after the twins were diagnosed with a rare genetic disease, spinal muscular atrophy.

“I am devastated and absolutely beside myself trying to comprehend my world being tipped upside down,” Fraser said.

“This, which was supposed to be such a happy time, has turned into a nightmare for me and my family.”

Spinal muscular atrophy is a genetic disease which affects the central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, and voluntary muscle movement and causes groups of muscles to waste away, in severe cases it affects muscles used for breathing and swallowing.

The disease is diagnosed in about 1 in 6000 to 1 in 10,000 babies.

Taimana was the first of the twin boys to be diagnosed, Fraser's cousin Demi Tait said.

“Taimana has been given 6-8 short weeks to live, he is fighting everyday like a trooper but is becoming tired and very weak. He is tube fed and needs around the clock attention,” she said.

“Whilst it isn't already hard enough to juggle three children under one, [Melissa is] trying to comprehend, grief, plan and prepare for the soon-to-be angel baby.”

Kahurangi has also been diagnosed with the same condition, but there is hope that a six-week treatment at Auckland's Starship Hospital, followed by ongoing four-monthly treatments, will save him.

“Melissa is about to pack up her children and say goodbye to the only family and support she has had the past three weeks as she travels to Auckland Starship,” Tait said.

“Up there, both boys will be admitted and whilst fighting treatment with Kahurangi and comforting Taimana she will also have to be strong for her daughter Mya.”

While Melissa will need to pay for travel, living in Auckland and a final farewell for Taimana, the bills of everyday life will keep coming, Tait said.

She has created a Givealittle page because “money should be the least of Melissa and her family's worries and stress at this time”.

The page, which was launched on Wednesday has already received donations of more than $2500 along with messages of support for the family.

Fraser said she has been overwhelmed by the generosity of friends, family and complete strangers.

“At the worst time of my life these messages, this support and donations are so much appreciated,” she said.

“Thank you so much for being so kind.”