Waitress admits stealing from Timaru restaurant

Rachel Louise Stewart, 37, pleaded guilty to theft from the former Fusion restaurant which closed in February. (File)

A waitress has admitted siphoning about $120,000 from a Timaru restaurant during the 11 years she was employed there.

The owner of Fusion Restaurant, which closed in February, has no way of knowing exactly how much Rachel Louise Stewart, 37, stole from the business after she was employed in 2008, police prosecutor Toaiva Hitila told the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Stewart pleaded guilty to theft when she appeared before Judge Joanna Maze.

Stewart was confronted by the restaurant owner on February 25, 2019, a week after he discovered $265.25 cash missing from a day's takings.

“Within a day of that conversation, the complainant received a hand-written letter from the defendant apologising for her behaviour,” Hitila said.

But on March 9, 2019, while cashing up at the end of the day, he worked out there was $252.50 unaccounted for and the day's float was down by $50.

He spoke to staff about the missing money the next morning. A few hours later, Stewart approached him and admitted taking the cash.

“The defendant then gave the complainant a hand-written note resigning from her position, and apologising for taking money from the business – which she estimated as being in the region of $120,000.

“Due to the nature of the business, the complainant has been unable to confirm how much the defendant has taken since she has been employed there.”

When interviewed by police, Stewart accepted the facts as outlined, adding she had stolen about $50 a day over an eight-week period.

“She also remembered taking $600 one time, which were the total takings for that night,” Hitila said.

“She further admitted taking additional money on other occasions, including cash payments received from customers, but cannot recall when or how much.

“The defendant has not previously appeared before the court.”

Hitila said the police were seeking $3,167.75 in reparation on behalf on the restaurant's owner, in order to recover the specific amounts Stewart recounted stealing.

Judge Maze remanded Stewart on bail to appear for sentencing on July 14, and ordered that the setting up of a restorative justice meeting be explored.