Girl trapped after one-vehicle crash in South Canterbury

A car crashed through a fence on the Pleasant Point - Cave Road on Saturday morning.

Three people have been taken to Timaru Hospital, two seriously injured and one moderately, after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed through a fence into trees on Saturday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Mau Barbara said a tree toppled onto the vehicle, trapping a 12-year-old girl on Pleasant Point-Cave Highway/State Highway 8, between Robinson and Sutherlands Rds, about 10.40am.

Fire crews from Pleasant Point and Washdyke teamed up with St John to free her, taking precautions due to her injuries.

Stuff A 12-year-old girl, her mother, and another passenger were taken to Timaru Hospital.

The girl's mother and another passenger were outside the vehicle, Barbara said.

A police spokeswoman told Stuff at about midday the girl had been extracted.

“They ... have since been extracted and have moderate injuries and taken to hospital.”

Stuff Emergency services worked to free a girl who was trapped.

A St John spokeswoman said three patients had been transported via road to Timaru Hospital, two in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition.