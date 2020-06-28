More counterfeit notes reported in Timaru over weekend

Police are repeating calls urging anyone handling cash to be extra careful, after they received several more reports of counterfeit money being found in Timaru over the weekend.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man on Wednesday as part of an ongoing counterfeit money investigation in Timaru.

Since then, counterfeit notes have been reported popping up in businesses from Christchurch to Oamaru.

On Sunday, a Police spokesperson said they had received "several further complaints in relation to counterfeit money" over the weekend.

"Enquiries are still ongoing in to identifying all of the perpetrators involved, and we ask anyone who has come into contact with counterfeit money to come forward and contact police," he said.

He said police want to remind businesses and individuals to be vigilant when possessing cash, particularly $50 and $100 denominations.

"Counterfeit notes have a distinctive paper feel as opposed to genuine bills which are made of tear resistant polymer," he said.

"Counterfeit bills also have irregularities with the clear window in the note, which if examined carefully is recognisable."

On Friday, Aoraki area commander David Gaskin said he “absolutely” expected a surge in the use of fake notes over the weekend and wanted to remind those accepting cash to be vigilant.

He said police had been out visiting businesses in Timaru last week to check whether fake notes had been used.