Trust appeals for 12-seater van for former-Gloriavale family

The Gloriavale Leavers’ Support Trust is appealing for a 12-seater van for a family who lost theirs in a crash.

A mother-of-10 had driven less than 30 metres from her Christchurch home when a ute roared out of a driveway, colliding with the passenger side of her 12-seater van.

The woman, who asked for only her last name, Courage, to be used, smacked into the steering wheel, but her 3-year-old and 16-month-old in the back seat were unscathed. The van’s passenger side window shattered and cracks slithered across the windscreen, littering the road with glass.

“My 3-year-old was quite frightened. As soon as we were back in our driveway she just burst into tears,” Courage, who is holidaying with the family in Timaru, said.

Supplied The Courage family, formerly of Gloriavale, are appealing for a 12-seater van after losing theirs in a strange crash.

The Gloriavale Leavers’ Support Trust is appealing for a 12-seater van for the former Gloriavale family-of-12 to replace the vehicle.

“The insurance company decided it wasn’t worth fixing, which was sad because we loved that van. They gave us some money but we still need another $6000.”

Gloriavale Leavers Support Trust general manager and support worker Liz Gregory, of Timaru, had loaned them an eight-seater in the meantime, but it was still not big enough to carry the entire family.

“Twelve-seaters aren’t easy to find but having one is quite important. We have six kids that need to go to school every morning,” Courage said.

Courage was on her way to watch her older children race cross-country when she crashed, about five weeks ago.

“I slowed when I saw him backing, but then he paused. I kept going and he just floored it.”

The other driver stared at Courage through the broken window before speeding off.

“Everything is going through your brain so fast. My next thought was, ‘I hope my kids are okay’.”

The children were fine but Courage suffered bruising to her chest and a scraped elbow.

A “kind gentlemen” from two cars back checked on the family, called police, and moved the van off the road to let traffic through.

Courage was later told the ute was in the process of being stolen from a window washer working nearby, and she was able to supply a description of the alleged offender.

The family left Gloriavale, a reclusive West Coast religious community, on October 19 last year – just $8500 to their name, which they used to buy their first van.

“That was the amount of money Gloriavale gave us when we left, after working for them for 25 years for free.”

They stayed in Timaru for six weeks before moving to Christchurch, though Courage hoped to come back to the South Canterbury town at some point because of family.