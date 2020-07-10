DOC told to reconsider tahr cull programme

Himalayan tahr are known to have major impacts on conservation land. (File)

The Department of Conservation has been told it must reconsider its tahr culling programme for the next season, in a decision released on Friday by the High Court.

On Wednesday, the High Court in Wellington heard the New Zealand Tahr Foundation’s request for a judicial review of the DOC’s tahr cull programme which it said was “indiscriminate”, and there had been a lack of consultation.

Justice Dobson’s decision says DOC ‘’is to reconsider its decision to proceed with the 2020-2021 plan after consulting with interests represented by the Foundation and other stakeholders’’.

“DOC is to produce a reasoned decision reflecting its reconsideration for either amending aspects of the 2020-2021 plan, or providing reasons for not doing so.

“Until consultation and a further decision have been completed, DOC is not to undertake more than one half of the 250 hours provided for in the 2020-21 plan”.

New Zealand Tahr Foundation spokesman Willie Duley praised the decision, saying the foundation had “won the battle, but not the war”.

“This is a perfect opportunity for DOC to reconsider its approach. From our point-of-view, we’re here to offer an olive branch. ,” Duley said.

“DOC didn’t follow due process, but there is now the opportunity for all stakeholders to work together.”

Forest and Bird, which has called for tahr to be removed from national parks, also saw the decision as a good one.

“Forest and Bird are pleased that all tahr will be targeted in the national parks and that the department can get on with some of the culling while it does more consultation,” Forest and Bird’s West Coast regional manager Nicky Snoyink said.

The Himalayan mountain goat, which was introduced to New Zealand more than a century ago, is sought after by hunters as a trophy animal. However, they are also known to feed and disturb several native plant species.

Justice Dobson’s decision noted that “in recent decades, a niche tourist trade has developed for visitors prepared to pay substantial sums to be taken on guided hunting tours to shoot tahr”.

“Recent projections of the value of this tourist trade put it at close to $100million per year.”

DOC had planned more than 250 helicopter hours of helicopter control for the 2020-21 season in seven management units, which would include about 140 hours in Westland/Tai Poutini and Aoraki/Mt Cook National Parks alone.

The Himalayan Tahr Control Plan, which became active in 1993, stipulated a limit of the tahr population to 10,000 in the feral range.