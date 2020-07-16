Extension makes 'a critical difference' to South Canterbury economy

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith says the extended Regional Business Partner funding will make a huge difference for many businesses in the region.

A $40 million funding extension for the Regional Business Partner (RBP) Network will make a huge difference to businesses in South Canterbury, the region’s Chamber of Commerce says.

Chief executive Wendy Smith said the chamber looks after these RBP services across the Timaru, Waimate and Mackenzie districts.

“Without the funding many (businesses) would be unable to access legal support for business restructuring, struggle to review overheads and expenses, or to identify or engage in new market opportunities on a variety of platforms.

“The fund also supports future planning and the health and wellness of employees. Businesses have used this service for a range support.”

READ MORE:

* Second wage subsidy needs 'greater flexibility'

* Level two welcome, but tough times ahead, chamber warns

* Campaign to support local business gains traction in South Canterbury



On Tuesday, the Government announced the national business support service, jointly funded by NZTE (New Zealand Trade and Enterprise) and Callaghan Innovation, will receive $37.25m to directly fund professional advisory services and $2.75m to increase resourcing within the network. This is in addition to $15m invested in March.

Smith said without the range of support provided to businesses some in the region would not have survived.

“The government have certainly recognised the importance of small business to the New Zealand economy, and they are to be congratulated on the range of packages they have released.

“This extended funding will make a huge difference for many businesses, it enables them to receive independent advice and eyes on their businesses, as they look to recover and reposition after the impact of Covid-19.

“This additional funding will ensure that those who have not yet accessed support, can now do so.”

RBP funding has supported businesses across all sectors with a range of issues, from re-sizing and restructuring, meeting health and safety requirements, digital enablement and export disruption, she said.

“Businesses have also accessed R&D funding and various training programmes in areas such as leadership, cash flow forecasting, planning and human resources.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce Wendy Smith says the Regional Business Partner funding extension has been well received.

Aoraki Development professional services grants are also available to smaller businesses based in the Timaru District, Smith said.

“The extension of the small business loan scheme to December and the additional RBP support will be welcomed by business and in particular small business, who we know have been significantly impacted by Covid-19 and need support to recover and respond to the new environment.”

Smith said businesses have been working through a rapidly evolving business environment and some businesses face a different future to the ones they planned.

“We currently have a wait list of over 60 businesses looking for support.

“Funding support like the wage subsidy and wage subsidy extension will be ending soon and businesses need to think and act differently to ensure they recover and reposition moving forward.”

The Regional Business Network Management Capability Development Fund is also available and offers businesses up to 50 per cent co-funded support for management coaching and training services to build management capability within the business.