Tahr Jam attracts 1000-strong crowd protesting DOC cull plan

About 450 vehicles clogged the road from Lake Pukaki to Aoraki/Mt Cook to protest the Department of Conservation’s tahr-culling plan on Sunday.

“We wanted a big visual statement to say to the rest of New Zealand that we’re not going to let this lifestyle [hunting] be taken away from us,” Tahr Jam co-organiser Kelvin Williams told Stuff.

“There’s no reason we can’t have healthy native vegetation and a sustainable tahr population.”

Every adult bull tahr was worth $14,000 to the economy, hunters from all over the world flocking to Aoraki/Mt Cook and Westland/Tai Poutini for a shot at the trophy animal, he said.

READ MORE:

* Plenty of tahr hunting opportunities, say DOC

* Tahr Jam protest to go ahead at Lake Pukaki

* Hundreds expected to join convoy in protest of Government's tahr cull

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Protesters stand outside the Chamois Bar and Grill, Mt Cook, to listen to speeches from the NZ Tahr Foundation on Sunday.

Williams said DOC’s plan to eliminate them from the 148,000-hectare national parks would be “devastating” to the industry, though thousands would remain on 425,000ha of public conservation land.

“This is a time when we need to be doing everything to save jobs,” he said.

“Hunters are the biggest users of the parks. We’re still able to hunt, but there won’t be many tahrs to go for if they carry on culling.”

1 of 21 Bejon Haswell Hundreds of people arrive at the Lake Pukaki visitor centre on Sunday morning for Tahr Jam 2020. 2 of 21 Bejon Haswell It was a cold, foggy start to the protest. 3 of 21 Bejon Haswell Vehicles turn onto Mt Cook road for the protest. 4 of 21 Bejon Haswell The carpark at Lake Pukaki’s visitor centre was overflowing with vehicles. 5 of 21 Bejon Haswell A protest slogan on the back of a vehicle. 6 of 21 Bejon Haswell Brad Cunningham, left, and Riley Cunningham, 12, strap a tahr statue to the back of their ute. 7 of 21 Bejon Haswell The statue makes it way towards Mt Cook. 8 of 21 Bejon Haswell A message is held against the window of a vehicle. 9 of 21 Bejon Haswell Another vehicle with a message. 10 of 21 Bejon Haswell And another. 11 of 21 Bejon Haswell Another message. 12 of 21 Bejon Haswell Vehicles in the carpark. 13 of 21 Bejon Haswell/Stuff 'Save the THAR'. 14 of 21 Bejon Haswell Vehicles travelling at 30kph on Mount Cook Rd as part of the protest. 15 of 21 Bejon Haswell Alisi and James Veint hold a sign made for the protest. 16 of 21 Bejon Haswell Vehicles travelling at 30kph as part of the protest. 17 of 21 Bejon Haswell A long line of vehicles on the way to Mt Cook. 18 of 21 Bejon Haswell Four-hundred-and-fifty vehicles travelled towards Mt Cook. 19 of 21 Bejon Haswell It was a scenic trip. 20 of 21 Bejon Haswell/Stuff Protesters in Mt Cook. 21 of 21 Bejon Haswell Protesters in Mt Cook.

The convoy of protesters cruised 52 kilometres from Lake Pukaki to Aoraki/Mt Cook at 30kmh, gathering at the village for speeches from the NZ Tahr Foundation's chairman Snow Hewetson and spokesperson Willie Duley.

“It was amazing looking back at the road and there were cars for as far as the eye could see. It was very humbling,” Williams said.

“A lot of traffic coming the other way were tooting and showing their support.”

Bejon Haswell/ Stuff NZ Tahr Foundation chairperson Snow Hewetson and spokeperson Willie Duley speak about the protest.

The protest attracted hunters from around the South Island, with a few North Islanders among the 1000-strong crowd.

“It was a fantastic turnout. Everyone was pretty happy and excited to be part of the protest.”

Williams said it was a “very, very sad day” when DOC started culling tahr on Thursday, a High Court ruling it could undertake half its planned 250-hour control plan. However, the Government organisation will need to consult with interest groups such as the Tahr Foundation before going ahead with stage two.

“Hopefully the Government sees sense if the public gets behind us and shows their support,” he said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Protest slogans were written on vehicles as a part of the tahr cull protest.

“If they do continue culling, then we’ll be planning more protests. Maybe we’ll pop up outside [Minister of Conservation and Land Information] Eugenie Sage’s office.

“Our tahr herd has been here 116 years. We won’t be sitting back and letting them get destroyed.”

Constable Les Andrew, of Twizel, followed the convoy of protesters along State Highways 8 and 80.

Extra staff had been rostered on to monitor the roads affected by the protest, which coincides with the last day of school holidays, but no issues had arisen.

“There was a bit of a delay at the turn from SH8 onto SH80, but they made it through.”