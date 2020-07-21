National feed blending production company expands in Timaru

GrainCorp Feeds' new store supervisor Martin Wynen is ready to make a difference at the new Washdyke facility.

An agricultural feed production company with more than a century of experience is expanding its footprint in South Canterbury.

GrainCorp Feeds general manager Daniel Calcinai said Washdyke as a location for its new Canterbury dry feed blending facility made perfect sense.

The company, which began the new operation in June and supplies ingredients to the food and baking industries, also owns liquid storage and blending facilities at Timaru’s port and offers a wide range of feeds for dairy farmers.

The town’s port location, and proximity to a large portion of the New Zealand dairy herd, made Timaru the ideal location for expansion, Calcinai said.

“It is the logical choice for a feed hub. This helps us to reduce logistics costs, which are passed on to local farmers.

“We have existing liquid storage and blending facilities at PrimePort Timaru, so the establishment of our dry feed blending store in close proximity makes sense.

“This provides us with a strong footprint and comprehensive offering for the region’s farmers.”

Calcinai said the Washdyke blend store was a continuation of the company’s growth.

John Bisset/Stuff GrainCorp Feeds new store supervisor Martin Wynen is looking forward to the new challenge.

“We have offered a range of commodities and liquid feeds out of Timaru (port) for some time, but with the ongoing evolution of feeding regimes, farmers have been asking us to establish a local blending operation.”

The operation employs eight people and utilises South Canterbury contractors and officially opened for business following the appointment of store supervisor Martin Wynen.

GrainCorp Feeds general manager Daniel Calcinai says Wynen’s extensive knowledge in store operations will be invaluable to the success of the new facility.

“Martin has significant experience in feed storage and handling, enabling a quick set up and peace of mind in our blending operation.

“With Martin’s knowledge and experience, we look forward to working farmers to deliver the very best products and services across the Central and Upper South Island.”

Calcinai said the new facility gives more South Island farmers more choice and flexibility when it comes to selecting the right feed for their animals.

“We have seen an evolution of feeding practices across New Zealand’s dairy industry.

“North Otago and West Coast farmers will now have access to these products and tools, while receiving the personalised service for which our team is known.”