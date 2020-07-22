Three resignations from Orari-Temuka-Opihi-Pareora zone committee

Orari-Temuka-Opihi-Pareora (Otop) zone committee chairman Hamish McFarlane has stepped down as chairman of the saying it's time for "fresh eyes and new blood". (File)

Two members, including the chairman of a South Canterbury water committee have resigned, with another set to do the same, saying Environment Canterbury has steered the group to various decisions which do not “necessarily represent the community”.

But ECan says it has led the group’s planning process, not driven it, and has allowed the committee at least two extensions during consultations.

Chairman Hamish McFarlane and Herstall Ulrich confirmed they had resigned from the Orari-Temuka-Opihi-Pareora (Otop) zone committee, while fellow member Mark Webb told Stuff he planned to resign at the group’s next meeting.

The committee, which includes representatives of the Timaru and Mackenzie district councils and ECan, is one of 10 water zones throughout Canterbury whose role is to work with the community to develop actions and tactics to deliver on the Canterbury Water Management Strategy.

Members are appointed by ECan and the territorial authorities.

The committee helped develop the Zone Implementation Programme Addendum (ZIPA) for Part B of ECan’s proposed Plan Change 7, which sets out the regulatory framework for management of land and freshwater in the Otop catchment, with hearings for the plan taking place this year.

Gerald Piddock/Stuff Herstall Ulrich has resigned from the Otop zone committee, citing a number of frustrations with the process. (File)

Ulrich, appointed in 2017, said he thought the committee would have a “community-led process’’.

“But ECan seems to want to steer committees down pathways that didn’t necessarily represent the community.’’

He said during his time on the committee there was “considerable pressure” to get its part of Plan Change 7 out without any thought of consensus.

“There was supposed to be a balance between the environment and the economy,” Ulrich said.

“We requested an economic analysis of the zone, and it didn’t arrive until all the work on Plan Change 7 had been completed.”

ECan deputy chairman Peter Scott, of South Canterbury, said he was aware of the resignations.

“All departing members have showed great leadership and have approached the work undertaken with generosity and with perseverance,” Scott said.

“They thought and acted strategically and made positive and significant contributions over the time they sat at the zone committee table. All three have been totally committed to the zone and its wellbeing.”

Scott acknowledged some of Ulrich’s frustrations, particularly with the Plan Change 7 process.

John Bisset/Stuff ECan deputy chairman Peter Scott, of South Canterbury, says there was considerable pressure to deliver zonal plans, which were all under some time constraints. (File)

‘’I wouldn’t say that planning process was driven by ECan, but it was led by it,” Scott said.

‘’However, the consultation with the community was led by the Otop committee, and we gave them at least two extensions.”

Scott said he was aware the economic analysis arrived late, but “it did arrive”.

“There was considerable pressure to deliver these zonal plans, which were all under some time constraints.

“We were working to relatively strict time frames, and there have been similar concerns with other plans across the region.

“There was a lot of pressure and a lot of hustle.”

Ulrich said the zone committees were ‘’a good idea in principle’’, but much of the process in reality did not really serve the needs of the community.

“At times, it felt like ECan was merely ticking a box when it came to community input,” he said.

“It felt like a bit of a Clayton’s Committee.”

Scott said the Canterbury Mayoral Forum had recently recognised these challenges and asked zone committees to focus more on delivering action on the ground, and partnering with the many agencies and groups working effectively on freshwater management.

“Zone committees will be supported with this transition through greater role clarity in an updated terms of reference and via guidance from councils on priorities for zone committee action,” Scott said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Timaru District councillor Barbara Gilchrist has been made interim chairperson of the committee. (file photo)

McFarlane, appointed in 2015, and chairman since 2017, said he was standing down because he felt there needed to be “fresh eyes and new blood” on the committee.

“From my perspective, it’s been a busy four years [as chairman], it’s taken up a lot of my time,” he said.

McFarlane said while he was pleased with the way the committee brought together a series of disparate views for the Otop zone implementation programme of Plan Change 7, he felt ECan did not recognise some “good, local measures” that had been developed through the Otop committee.

“There was a bit of frustration, we consulted heavily across the community, and the community’s voice wasn’t always recognised,” McFarlane said.

“There were some good local ideas that got lost in the process.”

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff Central South Island Fish and Game officer Mark Webb will step down from Otop next month. (File)

Mark Webb, a member since the zones were created in 2011, said it had been a “long haul” and he was looking forward to doing something new.

He said he will step down at the next meeting on August 3.

“There seems to have been a change in direction for the zone committees.

“I guess now is a good time for me to hang up my boots. I’ve enjoyed the ties I have built through Otop and have made a lot of good contacts and friends,” Webb said.

In the meantime, Timaru District councillor Barbara Gilchrist has been made interim chairperson of the committee.

“Committees are a bit like the ocean, they have waves of people coming and going,” Gilchrist said.

She said she had no intention of being the chairperson beyond the initial meeting in August.

“I’ve got enough on my plate,” she said.

Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen said he was aware people were standing down from the committee.

“My understanding is that the zone committees are in a bit of a transition phase. They are trying to work out their role post-planning,” Bowen said.