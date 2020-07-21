Clause in TDHL constitution allows for council members to be omitted

A new constitution clause will allow the Timaru District Council to reject its own elected councillors for positions on the board of its holdings company.

The council-owned Timaru District Holdings Ltd, which has shares in lines company Alpine Energy (47.5 per cent), PrimePort Timaru (50 per cent) and a substantial property portfolio, will have five members with two councillors and three independent directors following a council decision made on June 9.

However, at Tuesday’s council meeting chief executive Bede Carran presented councillors with TDHL’s new constitution which stated “the minimum of two elected members applies unless Timaru District Council considers on reasonable grounds there are not enough sufficiently skilled members available for appointment”.

After Cr Allan Booth queried the clause, Carran explained it was to ensure continuity should issues arise with the council.

READ MORE:

* Timaru council takes "two pronged" financial approach to Covid-19

* Mayor should step down from TDHL, report recommends

* Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen temporarily appointed as director to Timaru District Holdings Ltd



“It's a council who decide whether there must always be two elected members. All this [clause] is doing is future-proofing TDHL,” Carran said.

“Council will decide whether the councillors will have the competence to be directors of TDHL. Otherwise, they could be in the invidious position of appointing councillors [to TDHL] who didn't fit the bill.”

Mayor Nigel Bowen said he had no problem with the clause.

He did not see there being a likelihood of council invoking it, but agreed it was “future proofing”.

Carran went on to further say that TDHL was not like many companies in that there was a direct community interest in it.

This meant it had to balance commercial and community outcomes, as highlighted by a new clause which says TDHL must “exhibit a sense of social and environmental responsibility by having regard to interests of the community in which it operates and by endeavouring to accommodate or encourage these when able to do so”.

“Normally directors would have regard to the best interests in the company, in this situation, decisions will be made in regard to the interest of company, council and community,” Carran said.

“If there is a conflict, it can turn its mind to the best interest of the council, which is the shareholder.”

Cr Peter Burt said the council had discussed the possibility of having an entirely independent TDHL, but decided against it at this stage.

Over the past few months, the council has been responding to an independent review of the company compiled by consultants Martin Jenkins in an effort to make it fit for purpose. The review occurred in response to public concerns about TDHL.

In 2018, TDHL proposed selling its share in Alpine Energy, but the council voted it down after a public community backlash.

The amended constitution makes a number of wide-ranging changes to TDHL.

These include limiting directors to three terms, ensuring the mayor is not a director and giving a six-month post-election reprieve for council appointees who fail to win their seat in an election. It also allows for a minimum of three directors on the board and maximum of six.

“The amendments are intended to provide some flexibility for council and TDHL to deal with matters as they arise rather than require an immediate change to be effected by either party, or alteration to the constitution,” Carran’s report to councillors said.